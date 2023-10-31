Fantasy Football Week 9 Kicker Rankings

Riley Patterson delivered a big outing in Week 8. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

A whopping nine kickers scored double-digit fantasy points in Week 8. That's more than a lot of starting RBs and WRs did in the same week (just saying). Both Brandon McManus and Cameron Dicker scored 16 points, but Riley Patterson led the pack with 17 points on Monday Night Football.

Patterson could have had an even bigger day if not for a missed 26-yard field goal (hard to complain with 17 points from a kicker, though).

Who will deliver a monster outing at kicker in Week 9? Here's how they stack up in our positional rankings:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 9 fantasy kicker leaderboard?