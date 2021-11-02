Fantasy Football: Week 9 kicker rankings

We all want our fantasy kickers to be attached to high-scoring offenses but sometimes, opportunity trumps anything else. While the New England Patriots don't exactly field a juggernaut unit, Nick Folk leads the league in field-goal attempts.

As such, he also leads all kickers in fantasy scoring.

He's also only missed one of his 21 attempts, so his efficiency is also a huge plus for a kicker who isn't tied to a dangerous offense. Folk will look to build on his league lead against the Panthers in Week 9.

Check out the Patriots boot and the rest of the kickers in our analysts' Week 9 rankings of the position.

