Fantasy Football: Week 9 FLEX rankings

Elijah Mitchell's road to fantasy relevancy has been an up-and-down one, to say the least.

He went from being one of the most popular waiver wire pickups of the year to being one of the most regrettable waiver wire pickups of the year to now, it seems, returning back to one of the top waiver wire pickups of the year.

Mitchell has now delivered two consecutive monster outings since returning from San Francisco's bye, headlined by his recent 18-carry, 137-yard, 1-TD performance against Chicago in Week 8.

Will he continue his hot stretch in Week 9?

