Fantasy Football Week 9 Exploitable Matchups: It might finally be Evan Engram time

With a healthy dash of context, it could be helpful — actionable, even — to know how a defense is being attacked.

Are opposing offenses peppering the middle of the field against a certain defense, leading to a glut of tight end opportunity? Are wide receivers having their way against a defense, commanding a massive target share? Are running backs seeing plenty of dump off opportunities against a particular defense?

These are questions I’ll address in this space during the regular season, examining which positions — we’ll focus on tight ends this week — are seeing the most opportunity against a certain defense in an exercise that might serve as the tiebreaker in your weekly agonizing start-sit decisions.

With every passing week, our understanding of how offenses are going after defenses should improve. Context will be key, as a bunch of targets to Travis Kelce doesn’t mean Tyler Eifert is going to see the same kind of opportunity against the same defense. If only it were that easy.

These numbers are compiled weekly by my lovely Living The Stream co-host, JJ Zachariason.

[Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Here's something Evan Engram drafters, in all their various states of misery, might not know: he has the third most targets and has run the third most pass routes among tight ends this season. All that opportunity has added up to a TE16 first half of 2020 for the uber athletic Engram.

Fresh off an 11.1-point outing against Tampa in which he saw 10 targets — continuing a season of disastrous efficiency — Engram in Week 9 gets a Washington defense that has proven vulnerable to tight ends for much of 2020. Tight ends have seen 25 percent of the targets against the Football Team, the fifth highest rate in the league through Week 8. Twenty-eight percent of receiving yards logged against Washington has come via tight end, the league's highest rate.

You may or may not recall Engram playing these Football Teamers a few weeks ago in New York. Engram tallied just three of seven targets to Giants tight ends that day, ending with two catches for 30 yards. Not exactly inspiring, I know.

But a look at tight end opportunity against Washington reveals an encouraging pattern: Eagles tight ends combined for 17 targets against Washington in Week 1; Arizona's little used tight ends saw five targets in Week 2; Cleveland tight ends combined for seven targets in Week 3; and in Week 5, Rams tight ends caught six of six targets for 102 yards against the Football Team. There's no question that Engram could see a good number of looks against Washington this week — it's just a matter of what he does with that opportunity.

Much of that tight end success has come against Washington linebacker Jon Bostic, the guy who knocked out Andy Dalton in Week 7 for no discernible reason. On 27 targets against Bostic this season, he's given up 21 catches for 186 yards. Pro Football Focus grades Bostic 107th in pass coverage among linebackers this year. The rest of the team's linebackers grade out well in coverage, per PFF, but Bostic has been a major liability against tight ends.

The problem with Engram, of course, is that Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is using Engram like he used the statue of Jason Witten in Dallas. Engram's 5.3 yards per target is a travesty. That he hasn't been deployed as a consistent downfield threat is a disservice to the Giants and those who drafted Engram in the middle rounds of their fantasy draft. There is a glimmer of hope though, as Engram has seen a few downfield shots come his way over the past couple games. His yards per target has ticked up to 6.3 over that stretch — not much, but it's something. Engram's 124 air yards over his past two games account for 41.8 percent of his total 2020 air yards. Maybe — just maybe — Garrett is willing to experiment with his big, fast tight end as a deep threat. In a matchup against a vulnerable Washington defense, we might find out.

Editor’s Note: Unlock the brand new League Sync! Keep track of all your Yahoo! teams in one place and use our Trade Analyzer, Free Agent Finder, Lineup Adviser and custom projections to make all the right roster decisions! Get all of our Season Tools, League Sync AND DFS Tools for as low as $7.99/month!

Story continues