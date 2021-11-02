Fantasy Football: Week 9 defense rankings

To the shock of many, the Cincinnati Bengals defense — considered one of the best values on the slate — got torn apart by the second coming of Brett Favre, New York Jets' backup quarterback, Mike White.

OK, while that's a bit of an exaggeration, it's hard to ignore that White dropped 400 yards passing on a Bengals defense that, to this point in the season, had performed pretty well.

Should we downgrade the Colts' defense now that White has been named the starter for TNF? Or should we trust a D/ST that shut down Derrick Henry for much of the day in Week 8?

