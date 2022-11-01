Fantasy Football Week 9: Defense rankings

The New York Jets — and fantasy football managers, for that matter — were devastated to learn they lost one of their best weapons on offense: Do-it-all rookie running back, Breece Hall. Hall tore his ACL in Week 7 and will miss the rest of the season. Before Hall's departure in Week 7 the Jets offense rode a three-game streak where they scored over 20 points (including a 40-burger against the division-rival Dolphins).

Since his loss, the offense hasn't been able to surpass 17 points. Young quarterback Zach Wilson had a particularly ugly game in Week 8, throwing three interceptions against the New England Patriots in the loss (in his defense, he did throw for over 350 yards and two touchdowns — and we know Bill Belichick loves to face young, inexperienced quarterbacks).

And things might not get any easier in Week 9 when Wilson and the Jets take on Von Miller and the vaunted Buffalo Bills stop unit.

Von Miller and the Buffalo Bills fantasy D/ST get a plus matchup in Week 9.

The Bills D/ST now ranks as the third highest-scoring fantasy defense through eight weeks with 75 points, behind only the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys, respectively. The Bills, however, lead the league with 11 total interceptions, which, aside from the occasional special teams score (which has been extremely rare this season) is exactly what you want from a fantasy D/ST. Takeaways are the name of the game; you prevent the other offense from scoring and, if things shake out right, the takeaway turns into a defensive score.

That's all music to fantasy managers' ears and, considering Wilson already has five interceptions in just five games, well, you can see why the Bills are our analysts' top-ranked D/ST for Week 9.

Here's the defense position — check out the Bills and how the rest of the D/STs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 9:

