Fantasy football Week 9 buy low/sell high: Buy Odell Beckham Jr. after rough week vs. Patriots

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, but there's still time to swap players in your fantasy football league and set yourself up for playoff success.

Here are your buy low and sell high candidates for Week 9.

BUY LOW

Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets: Bell makes the list again following a rough week vs. the Jaguars. The schedule gets easier, though, and he's exactly the kind of player you want to snag at a low price for when the playoffs come around.

David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears: There's a good chance the Montgomery owner in your league is looking to "sell high" after the rookie's breakout week vs. the Chargers. Obviously, given Montgomery's lackluster first half of the season, selling "high" is unrealistic. You should be able to negotiate a reasonable offer in which you don't spend a ton on the Bears running back, who has some favorable matchups coming up.

Jordan Howard, RB, Philadelphia Eagles: Don't worry about the "timeshare" with Miles Sanders. Howard is still the RB you want to own in this offense and is a great RB2 option going forward. His playoff schedule is NYG, WAS, DAL, which is extremely favorable for the running game.

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns: One of the biggest disappointments in fantasy football this year is Odell Beckham Jr, and that continued on Sunday night vs. the Patriots. That being said, he's had one of the more difficult schedules through the first half of the season. We should expect the superstar wideout to put up much better numbers from here on out as the matchups will swing in his favor.

Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams: Woods has zero touchdowns on the season and has been the third option behind Cooper Kupp and Brandin Cooks for most of the year. That's exactly why now is the time to buy him. His price should be insanely low and his opportunities will increase with Cooks banged up. This is still a talented, heavily-utilized player in the Rams offense and should be treated as such.

SELL HIGH

Latavius Murray, RB, New Orleans Saints: Murray was sensational in place of the injured Alvin Kamara and may have helped you win your last two matchups. Kamara should be back after the bye week, though, which means Murray's value will plummet. Before that happens, see if you can sell him to the Kamara owner in your league and get a decent haul in return.

David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals: Obviously, you're selling high based on name value here, not performance. Johnson has been banged up in recent weeks and now has Kenyan Drake in the mix to steal some carries when he does make it onto the field. Still, someone in your league will pay up for the star running back who was drafted in the first round in most leagues.

Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks: The Rashaad Penny factor here is worrisome. Add in the tough schedule for the rest of the year (and a bye in Week 11), and now is the time to part ways with the Seattle running back if you can get someone to pay a pretty "Penny" for him...(sorry).

Tyrell Williams, WR, Oakland Raiders: Williams has found the end zone in every single game he's participated in this season. That is not sustainable, and the volume simply isn't there to suggest he'll be a top WR option for the rest of the season. Sell high while you can.

Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles: You probably took Ertz with a third or fourth-round pick in your draft, but the usually-elite tight end simply hasn't been getting it done. You should be able to get a decent RB or WR in return based on name value alone, and streaming tight ends is a fine strategy if you do it right.

