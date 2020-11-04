Fantasy Football Week 9 Bust Candidates: Bucs defense set to get revenge on Drew Brees

From a fantasy lens, dozens and dozens of players being sidelined is already greatly impacting the depth of your league and roster. Starting stars is as justifiable as ever, but I am still here to dump cold water on your optimism on a weekly basis, highlighting a handful of upcoming fantasy busts for the forthcoming slate of games. Let me be clear — I like fun, I prefer to focus on positives and, most of all, do not hate any of these players. I simply believe they will perform below their normal output.

Saints QB Drew Brees at Bucs (-5.5)

Total: o/u 51.5 | 53% Started

After beginning the season by scoring less than 17 fantasy points in three of his four opening games, Drew Brees is on a bit of a hot streak with three straight 20-plus point outputs while facing the Chargers, Panthers, and Bears. Next up, the Bucs, who Brees and Company faced in Week 1, with the quarterback producing two touchdown passes tagged by a measly yardage total of 160 yards on 30 attempts.

That opening weekend performance was easily the worst of the Bucs’ season. It makes sense — new quarterback attempting to mesh with new receivers in a shortened offseason. Rob Gronkowski had not emerged as an important pass-catching piece. Top corners Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis did not look like one of the best tandems in the league (that has since changed), and up front the Bucs’ pass rush only registered two quarterback hits. The 34 points allowed to the Saints stands as the most scored by a Bucs’ opponent this season. The average in the other seven games? 18.7 points.

“But what if Michael Thomas returns?” First, receivers coming off multi-week injuries are difficult to believe in, even if they are future Hall of Farmers. Second, the Bucs sold out to stop Thomas in Week 1, who played 81 percent of the offensive snaps and was held to just 5 targets, 3 catches and 17 yards. Brees’ Week 9 potential hinges on success inside of the red zone, where he threw two touchdowns in Week 1. Of his 13 passing touchdowns this season, nine were thrown inside the 20-yard line. Six inside of the 10-yard line. Despite being a top overall unit in many categories, the Bucs’ defense is just middle of the pack (16th) in red-zone defense (TD%). I have a feeling they overachieve at home in that area this weekend.

Prediction: 26 of 38 for 245 yards, 1 TD and 2 INT

Cowboys WRs vs Steelers (-13.5)

Total: o/u 41.5 | Amari Cooper 75% Started

The Cowboys saw enough of Ben DiNucci against the Eagles to quickly move over to Cooper Rush or Garrett Gilbert. Meanwhile, I’ve seen enough of this Cowboys’ offense without Dak Prescott to move on from trusting them in my fantasy lineups. That is a difficult stance to take, with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb all posting top 15 scores at points this season — but even a top 36 outcome for each pass catcher should not be assumed heading into the weekend due to a perfect storm of disaster surrounding their team.

In any other season, I would show more faith in this offense regardless of who is throwing the football. Why? Dallas claimed a solid to great offensive line for five seasons. Now? Due to injury, this likely can be viewed as a bottom-five unit, which forces a non-NFL talent at quarterback to operate outside of structure. With the Steelers up, arguably the league’s best pass rush, it is a nightmare scenario for Mike McCarthy.

Perhaps Kellen Moore is more successful this week at implementing Week 8’s gameplan of dropping his receivers’ aDOT. Michael Gallup’s dropped from 15.6 to 6.8. CeeDee Lamb’s dropped from 9.5 to 7.2. Amari Cooper’s dropped from 8.7 to 8.2. I doubt it — and this is not the formula to bank on garbage time as 13.5-point underdogs. Do not rely on a non-NFL talent at quarterback, it is that simple.