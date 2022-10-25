Fantasy Football Week 8: Wide Receiver rankings

Things fantasy managers absolutely love to see: DeAndre Hopkins is back like he never left. Done with a six-game PED suspension, Hopkins returned to the field for Thursday Night Football against the Saints in Week 7 and was immediately back to his alpha form.

Where shall we begin? Hopkins was targeted 14 times(!) for a 48% target share among Cardinals pass catchers (running back Eno Benjamin was second with five). He reeled in 10 of those passes to account for 50% of the team's receptions and totaled 103 yards — 51% of Arizona's receiving yards. Ease him back in? Nah, Hopkins managed all that while playing 92% of the Cardinals' offensive snaps.

Now if only he were one of the several players who recorded a touchdown in the 76-point TNF affair... Hopkins finished as the WR10 overall last week despite not scoring a TD, the only top-10 player at the position with that distinction. Anyway, you have to think some trips to the end zone are in his future after a showing like that. Welcome back, Nuk!

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins wasted no time reestablishing himself as a fantasy football standout. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

With the likes of Cooper Kupp, Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson back in the mix after all three had byes last week — seriously, let's never do that again — Hopkins checks in as the No. 7 WR for Week 8 in our analysts' weekly positional rankings. Arizona heads to Minnesota where passing yards can be had against a Vikings defense that's giving up the fifth-most (272.0) in the league, though they're in the middle of the pack (15th) when it comes to fantasy points allowed to receivers.

Slotting in behind the Big 3 to round out this week's top five receivers are Tyreek Hill and Ja'Marr Chase.

Here's the wide receiver position — check out where Hopkins and the rest of the WRs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 8:

