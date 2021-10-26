Fantasy Football: Week 8 wide receiver rankings

I don't know what they're feeding these rookie wide receivers these days, but I sure hope they keep it coming. Ja'Marr Chase is the latest — could he be the greatest? — in a line of rookie pass-catchers completely taking the league by storm.

Chase's latest act of absolute domination came in Week 7 when he dropped a mind-boggling 8-201-1 on the Ravens — good for 30.10 fantasy points. And to think, this is a guy supposedly suffering from the dropsies in preseason.

[Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

How will Chase follow up on his latest incredible performance?

[So many reasons to play Yahoo DFS: Learn more now and get in on the fun]

Check out where Chase lands in our fantasy analysts' wide receiver rankings for Week 8:

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

