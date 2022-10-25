Fantasy Football Week 8: Tight end rankings

Week 8 will take two of the better tight ends off the board for fantasy managers with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers on bye.

Travis Kelce is fantasy's top-scoring tight end through seven weeks, averaging 17.6 points per game in .5 PPR leagues. Gerald Everett clearly isn't in the same tight end tier as Kelce, but he's been a solid option (TE7 on the season) at fantasy's weakest position.

David Njoku, another reliable contributor, is expected to miss multiple games with an ankle injury.

So what does the tight end landscape look like without Kelce, Everett or Njoku?

George Kittle is coming off his best game of the season, catching six balls for 98 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He has 19 targets over his past two games, which is more like the workload fantasy managers envisioned when drafting him this summer, though the San Francisco 49ers trailed in both of those games and went pass heavier than usual. Still, Kittle is an easy choice to lock in lineups now that he's healthy in what should be a close matchup against the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams.

Travis Kelce won't be in fantasy lineups in Week 8 with the Chiefs on bye, but 49ers tight end George Kittle will look to continue his recent momentum. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If you're looking to stream in Week 8, Denver Broncos rookie Greg Dulcich is a widely available option (rostered in 13 percent of Yahoo leagues) with the potential to help immediately and beyond. He drew nine targets that went for six receptions and 51 yards against the New York Jets. Russell Wilson is "trending" toward being available for the Broncos' matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, but Dulcich should factor into the passing game whether Wilson returns or Brett Rypien gets another start.

Other tight ends available in more than 50% of leagues worth consideration include Evan Engram and Irv Smith Jr.

See how all the tight ends stack up in our fantasy analysts' Week 8 rankings:

