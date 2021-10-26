Fantasy Football: Week 8 running back rankings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Well, it took a little while, but fantasy managers are finally getting what they wanted out of Jonathan Taylor when they used a first-to-early second-round draft pick on him back in the offseason.
Taylor has now delivered four straight masterful performances, including three 100+ yard games and a score in all four outings.
Most importantly, though, he's been touching the ball 15+ times during that span — something we've all yearned from Taylor.
[Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]
Taylor will get a chance for a statement game in Week 8 when the Colts take on the division-rival Tennessee Titans.
[So many reasons to play Yahoo DFS: Learn more now and get in on the fun]
Check out Taylor and the rest of the RBs in our analysts' positional rankings for Week 8.
2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings