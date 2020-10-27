Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Who to start at FLEX

Boston Scott started in place of the injured Miles Sanders in Week 7 and predictably dominated the backfield touches.

He was actually having a slow day until he showed off his receiving prowess by catching what would turn out to be the game-winning touchdown.

Scott is an every week fantasy starter as long as Sanders is out, but not every fantasy lineup decision is that easy — especially when it comes to the FLEX position.

Check out our analysts’ FLEX rankings for Week 8:

