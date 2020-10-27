Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Running Backs

The Colts have an elite offensive line and their defense plays strong enough to keep the team in mostly positive game scripts. The offense can keep the running game going most weeks.

So why are we still waiting for the big Jonathan Taylor game?

Outside of Week 2, Taylor hasn’t gotten close to scoring 20 fantasy points, even though he’s getting his fair share of touches.

But maybe that changes in Week 8 in an exploitable matchup against the Lions’ weak run defense.

