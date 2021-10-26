Fantasy Football: Week 8 rankings

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been making a mockery of the rest of the league lately, winning four straight while averaging 32.5 points during that span.

Brady has been leading the charge, further laughing in Father Time's face while throwing 11 touchdowns to just one pick in his last three games. He's been, simply put, masterful.

Yet, one has to look at Brady's last few opponents and wonder ... have things been easy?

The Bucs have beaten the Patriots, Dolphins, Eagles, and Bears during their win streak — not exactly a murderer's row.

How will Brady and Co. perform when they take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 8, a divisional rival with one of the best defenses in the league?

Our analysts get you ready for Buccaneers-Saints and every other Week 8 game with their position-by-position fantasy football rankings. Be sure to bookmark them as you make your lineup decisions!

