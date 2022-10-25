Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings

Things are ... not going well for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in both fantasy and reality. The team as a whole is 3-4, but they've lost three straight games to the likes of the New York Giants, the Jets and, most recently, the Washington Commanders starting Taylor Heinicke at quarterback. Now, we don't want to outright call that rock bottom (the New York teams have been very good this season) but, well, I think we can all agree we expected more from the Packers.

We knew the team would struggle to get things together a bit considering they lost All-World wide receiver Davante Adams, but things don't hurt that much when you have the back-to-back MVP winner under center.

Of course, Rodgers hasn't been his typical back-to-back MVP self this season.

Aaron Rodgers has been anything but a fantasy star this season. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Rodgers currently ranks as the 18th highest-scoring quarterback in fantasy through seven weeks. Perhaps most startlingly, Rodgers has yet to score over 20 fantasy points IN ANY GAME THIS SEASON.

Yes, we know the wide receiver corps in Green Bay is lacking, but I don't think anyone could have expected this.

And if you were expecting things to take a turn for the better in Week 8, well, that's looking like a long shot. Rodgers and the Packers will take on Josh Allen and a rested Buffalo Bills team coming off their bye week.

The Bills are considered the best team in the AFC (maybe even in football), so if Rodgers has any chance to pull off the upset, he's going to have to channel his old MVP form.

As you look to bolster those lineups with waiver wire pickups, whether you're trying to figure out your flex spot or figure out which tight end or defense to stream — whatever your lineup woes for this game and all the other games ahead, our expert rankings below can help.

Check them out and good luck with your fantasy football matchups in Week 8!

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

