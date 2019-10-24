Fantasy football Week 8 rankings: Top players at each skill position

Week 7 was a wild one in fantasy football, to say the least.

No fantasy owners had it worse than those who started Cardinals running back David Johnson, though, as Arizona used their injured star RB for the first play of the game then went with backup Chase Edmonds for the remainder of the contest. It's just the latest example of how unpredictable this cruel game is.

That being said, we're going to try and predict it anyway. Here's how we rank the top players in fantasy at each skill position for Week 8:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

QUARTERBACK

1. Deshaun Watson, Texans (vs. OAK)

2. Russell Wilson, Seahawks (at ATL)

3. Aaron Rodgers, Packers (at KC)

4. Josh Allen, Bills (vs. PHI)

5. Jared Goff, Rams (vs. CIN)

6. Matthew Stafford, Lions (vs. NYG)

7. Tom Brady, Patriots (vs. CLE)

8. Kirk Cousins, Vikings (vs. WAS)

9. Kyler Murray, Cardinals (at NO)

*If injured Falcons QB Matt Ryan plays vs. SEA, he goes here.

10. Jacoby Brissett, Colts (vs. DEN)

11. Teddy Bridgewater, Saints (vs. ARI)

12. Gardner Minshew, Jaguars (vs. NYJ)

13. Ryan Tannehill, Titans (vs. TB)

14. Carson Wentz, Eagles (at BUF)

15. Jameis Winston, Buccaneers (at TEN)































Josh Allen is a fantastic play this week against a Philadelphia secondary that simply has no answer for quarterbacks who can chuck it downfield. Plus, his ability to rack up fantasy points by running the ball only adds to his already-high ceiling. If he's on your bench, you need to get him into your lineup ASAP.

RUNNING BACK

Story continues

1. Dalvin Cook, Vikings (vs. WAS)

2. Saquon Barkley, Giants (vs. DET)

3. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers (at SF)

4. Chris Carson, Seahawks (vs. ATL)

5. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars (at CIN)

6. James Conner, Steelers (vs. MIA)

*If injured Saints RB Alvin Kamara plays vs. ARI, he goes here.

7. Todd Gurley, Rams (vs. CIN)

8. Aaron Jones, Packers (at KC)

9. Le'Veon Bell, Jets (at JAC)

10. Derrick Henry, Titans (vs. TB)

11. Latavius Murray, Saints (vs. ARI)*

12. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals (at NO)

*If injured Cardinals RB David Johnson plays, he goes here.

13. Josh Jacobs, Raiders (at HOU)

14. Nick Chubb, Browns (at NE)

15. Marlon Mack, Colts (vs. DEN)

































Keep a close eye on the Alvin Kamara/Latavius Murray and David Johnson/Chase Edmonds situations heading into the weekend. Whichever RB of these duos gets the start should be inserted into your staring lineup with confidence... unless of course Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury pulls a fast one on us for the second straight week.

WIDE RECEIVER

1. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans (vs. OAK)

2. Michael Thomas, Saints (vs. ARI)

3. Cooper Kupp, Rams (vs. CIN)

4. Julio Jones, Falcons (vs. SEA)

5. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (at TEN)

6. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (at ATL)

7. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs (vs. GB)

8. T.Y. Hilton, Colts (vs. DEN)

9. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (at TEN)

10. Keenan Allen, Chargers (at CHI)

11. John Brown, Bills (vs. PHI)

12. Kenny Golladay, Lions (at NYG)

13. Courtland Sutton, Broncos (at IND)

14. Julian Edelman, Patriots (vs. CLE)

15. Robert Woods, Rams (vs. CIN)





























The Bucs are back from their bye week which means both Chris Godwin and Mike Evans should be in your lineup. It's been tough sledding for Evans owners this year, but you're forced to roll with one of the most talented receivers in the league regardless of what the numbers have shown us in recent weeks.

TIGHT END

1. Darren Waller, Raiders (at HOU)

2. Austin Hooper, Falcons (vs. LAR)

3. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (vs. GB)

4. George Kittle, SF (vs. CAR)

5. Hunter Henry, Chargers (at CHI)

6. Evan Engram, Giants (vs. DET)

7. Gerald Everett, Rams (vs. CIN)

8. Zach Ertz, Eagles (at BUF)

9. Greg Olsen, Panthers (at SF)

10. T.J. Hockenson, Lions (vs. NYG)

11. Vance McDonald, Steelers (vs. MIA)

12. Jimmy Graham, Packers (at KC)























Seeing Hunter Henry tasked with going up against the stingy Bears defense might make you hesitant to start him, but it shouldn't. The Bears actually have struggled to limit opposing TEs this season, which sets Henry -- Philip Rivers' primary red-zone target -- up for success on Sunday.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Fantasy football Week 8 rankings: Top players at each skill position originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston