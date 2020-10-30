Fantasy Football Week 8: Players to start or sit

Sit and start is relative and league dependent, so consider some of these suggestions more “fliers” and “fades” (note that some are targeted for DFS).

Good luck with your Week 8 lineups.

Start in DFS: Jonathan Taylor ($23)

Sit: Matthew Stafford

Taylor has disappointed so far during his rookie campaign, but he faces a Lions defense that’s allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs and will be overmatched at the line of scrimmage. Expect the Colts to come out of their bye with a game plan featuring Taylor, who should be treated as a top-three fantasy back and is worth paying up for in DFS this week.

Stafford gets a tough matchup versus a Colts defense that’s ceded the fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, and there are many superior QB options this week.

Sit: Kirk Cousins

Start: Jamaal Williams

Cousins has gotten 2.0 YPA fewer on the road this season, where he’s also posted a 1:3 TD:INT ratio. With dominant Jaire Alexander locking down one of his receivers and likely facing constant pressure in a slow-paced game, Cousins belongs on fantasy benches, and that’s before we even talk about forecasts calling for extreme wind conditions.

Aaron Jones is trending toward sitting again (and would likely not see his usual snaps if active), and Williams was treated as a true workhorse in his place last week and could be looking at even more volume Sunday with the weather not conducive for passing. The Vikings are dealing with a bunch of injuries on defense and just traded Yannick Ngakoue, so Williams would be DFS viable and a legit top-five fantasy back if Jones is out again (and still flex worthy if Jones plays).

Sit: All Patriots

Start: Bills D/ST

Cam Newton has a 2:7 TD:INT ratio on the year, New England is getting just 4.9 yards per play over its last three games, and now Julian Edelman is out for multiple weeks. The Bills don’t have a great defense this season as expected, but they are set up well against a struggling Newton and company, as the Patriots are also dealing with many injuries along their offensive line.

Start: Corey Davis, A.J. Green

This projects as a fast-paced game with one of this week’s highest totals, and Davis should benefit from A.J. Brown likely being shadowed by William Jackson. The Bengals have given up the most fantasy points to Davis’ primary side (right) over the last month. I have him ranked as a top-25 WR this week.

Green might not be as washed up as previously thought, and he continues to see a ton of volume despite Tee Higgins’ emergence. In fact, Green leads the NFL in air yards over the last two weeks, and the Titans have allowed the most fantasy points to outside receivers over the last month, so he’s a strong start.

A.J. Green has returned to fantasy relevance the past couple weeks. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) More

Sit: Derek Carr

Start in DFS: Kareem Hunt ($30)

Carr has played well this season, and the Browns are typically a favorable fantasy matchup for quarterbacks, but this game is calling for sustained winds of 25 mph with gusts up to 40, so the weather in Cleveland might be a major issue for passing.

I wanted to recommend Rashard Higgins, but given the conditions, let’s emphasize using Hunt in DFS lineups this week during what might be his final game as the team’s feature back with their upcoming bye. The Raiders have yielded the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season. I rank Hunt as my No. 1 RB this week.

New York Jets @ Kansas City Chiefs

Start: La’Mical Perine, Le’Veon Bell

It’s no fun recommending sitting all Jets every week, so let’s go with a deep sleeper in Perine, who saw his snap share jump to 70% last week (Frank Gore was at 28%). He’s a sneaky start against a KC run defense that ranks #31 in DVOA.

