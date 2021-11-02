Fantasy Football: Week 8 Bad Beats

Did you suffer a crushing loss in Week 8, by way of a last-second defeat or a blowout?

Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 8 and every week of the 2021 fantasy football season.

Speaking of Week 8, considering all the backup quarterbacks and missed field goals and mid-game injuries, there were plenty of ways to go down in a blaze of horror.

But let's focus on the Monday night matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants. The Chiefs seemed intent on establishing the run (maybe in an effort to avoid more Patrick Mahomes turnovers?) so fantasy managers relying on Darrel Williams seemed poised to enjoy the benefits.

Then he got Gore'd. No, not that Gore.

A running back by the name of Derrick Gore not only received carries, but he did more with them than Williams, and fantasy managers had to watch Gore punch it into the end zone — leaving them wanting.

