Fantasy Football Week 7: Wide Receiver rankings

In what is shaping up to be one of the most painful bye weeks of the season for fantasy purposes — see: Stefon Diggs, Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson (WRs Nos. 1-3 overall) and A.J. Brown (No. 9) — it sure has to feel good to be able to plug the Sun God back into your starting lineup.

Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions are back in action after having a bye in Week 6, which is welcome news in a week when some of the biggest names at the wide receiver position will be missing. Plus, the extra rest could have only been good for St. Brown and that high-ankle sprain he played through in Week 5 when he was limited to four catches and 18 yards in a shutout loss to the New England Patriots.

Now here comes the potential downside of his return: Detroit hits the road this week to take on a Dallas Cowboys defense that ranks in the NFL's top five against the pass (183.5 yards allowed per game) and in points allowed (16.3 per game). Not an ideal matchup to come back to, needless to say.

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's return from a bye week is a welcome sight for fantasy managers. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Our fantasy analysts' individual rankings for St. Brown among all wide receivers in Week 7 reflect as much. His range goes as high as No. 4 and as low as No. 20, with his overall rank landing at No. 11.

You're probably not not going to start him, though. Especially if you're one of the managers navigating this brutal bye week for star wide receivers.

Tyreek Hill takes the No. 1 spot in our crew's positional rankings, with Ja'Marr Chase and Mike Evans rounding out the top three.

Here's the wide receiver position — check out where St. Brown and the rest of the WRs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 7:

