Fantasy Football Week 7 wide receiver rankings
Terry McLaurin has now delivered two consecutive quiet performances after four straight weeks of solid production.
One of those games was against New Orleans' tough defense, but last week — in what was supposed to be a high-scoring shootout against the Chiefs — McLaurin disappointed yet again.
It's hard to fault him too much, what with Washington's QB situation, but fantasy managers are undoubtedly hoping for a bounce-back performance in Week 7 against the Packers.
Check out where McLaurin lands in our fantasy analysts' wide receiver rankings for Week 7:
