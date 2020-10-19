Fantasy Football Week 7 Waiver Wire: Adding various Chargers off their bye

Each week throughout the regular season, we prioritize the best fantasy pickups for you ahead of waiver deadlines. Everyone listed below is available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and all are approved for immediate use. If you have roster needs, we have options...

Running backs to target

If you couldn't make Jackson a priority last week because he was headed into his bye ... well, OK. It's forgivable. We can understand the decision to address short-term fantasy needs. But we'd encourage you to place an aggressive offer for Jackson's services right now — today — because he's in line for a significant workload next Sunday.

Jackson is coming off a game in which he out-snapped rookie Joshua Kelley (42 to 25) and out-gained him by 56 total yards. Ball security has been an issue for Kelley, and that shortcoming may have impacted his position on the depth chart. Austin Ekeler (hamstring-IR) is still weeks away. At the moment, Jackson has control of the Chargers' backfield.

It's worth remembering that Jackson has some elusiveness to his game, having averaged 4.8 YPC over three seasons. He's fully capable of producing RB2-ish fantasy numbers when presented the opportunity. He caught five balls on six targets against the Saints on Monday night, too, so he can assist the PPR community. Jackson is about to face a Jaguars defense that just allowed three rushing scores and 180 yards on the ground to the Lions. He belongs in your Week 7 plans.

Recommended waiver offer, assuming $100 budget: $22

J.D. McKissic, Washington FT (11%)

If you drafted Antonio Gibson back in August, when he was among the league's buzziest training camp stories, then you don't need us to tell you that McKissic has been annoyingly involved in Washington's offense. (It shouldn't actually come as a huge surprise that Gibson is running in a committee, as he'd only handled 33 carries in his collegiate career.) McKissic continues to play at least 50 percent of his team's offensive snaps each week and he's been heavily involved as a receiving threat. Over the past three weeks, he's hauled in 19 passes on 22 targets. Washington's offensive line issues essentially force the team to rely on quick-hit passes to running backs, keeping both Gibson and JDM viable in PPR formats. On Sunday, McKissic gained 84 yards on 14 touches. In his next game, he'll face a miserable Dallas defense coming off a short week. Consider both Gibson and McKissic to be flex-worthy plays, considering the matchup.

Offer: $8

It's possible you aren't willing to embrace Scott again after his opening week dud. Totally understandable. We get it. Please scroll ahead to the receivers. It's our duty to inform you, however, that Miles Sanders exited Sunday's loss with a knee issue, leaving Scott atop the backfield hierarchy. The Eagles have a tight turnaround this week, with a Thursday night tilt upcoming against the Giants. If Sanders can't go, Scott is a good bet to make a fantasy splash.

You might recall that Scott wrecked the Giants last season in Week 17, reaching the end zone three times and gaining 138 scrimmage yards. He was basically a one-man fantasy party...

It's been a struggle for Scott in 2020, no question, but he has a friendly setup ahead.

Offer: $6

Various other RBs of interest: JaMycal Hasty and Tevin Coleman (because Mostert was sidelined with another ankle injury on Sunday night and you probably can't add McKinnon; Coleman should return soon from IR), Frank Gore (his ceiling is probably 60 yards and the floor is 30, so it's a true desperation pickup), La'Mical Perine (nine touches on Sunday and he played 58% of the snaps), Gus Edwards (he's headed into a bye, but he carried 14 times and found the end zone on Sunday after Ingram exited with ankle trouble).

Wide Receivers who demand attention

Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers (45%)

No one should need a hard-sell on Williams, not after he feasted against the Saints last Monday, delivering 109 receiving yards and two spikes on five catches. Williams was a highlight machine...

