Fantasy Football Week 7 Waiver Wire: Adding various Chargers off their bye

Each week throughout the regular season, we prioritize the best fantasy pickups for you ahead of waiver deadlines. Everyone listed below is available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and all are approved for immediate use. If you have roster needs, we have options...
Running backs to target
Justin Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers (45% rostered)
If you couldn't make Jackson a priority last week because he was headed into his bye ... well, OK. It's forgivable. We can understand the decision to address short-term fantasy needs. But we'd encourage you to place an aggressive offer for Jackson's services right now — today — because he's in line for a significant workload next Sunday.
Jackson is coming off a game in which he out-snapped rookie Joshua Kelley (42 to 25) and out-gained him by 56 total yards. Ball security has been an issue for Kelley, and that shortcoming may have impacted his position on the depth chart. Austin Ekeler (hamstring-IR) is still weeks away. At the moment, Jackson has control of the Chargers' backfield.
It's worth remembering that Jackson has some elusiveness to his game, having averaged 4.8 YPC over three seasons. He's fully capable of producing RB2-ish fantasy numbers when presented the opportunity. He caught five balls on six targets against the Saints on Monday night, too, so he can assist the PPR community. Jackson is about to face a Jaguars defense that just allowed three rushing scores and 180 yards on the ground to the Lions. He belongs in your Week 7 plans.
Recommended waiver offer, assuming $100 budget: $22
J.D. McKissic, Washington FT (11%)
If you drafted Antonio Gibson back in August, when he was among the league's buzziest training camp stories, then you don't need us to tell you that McKissic has been annoyingly involved in Washington's offense. (It shouldn't actually come as a huge surprise that Gibson is running in a committee, as he'd only handled 33 carries in his collegiate career.) McKissic continues to play at least 50 percent of his team's offensive snaps each week and he's been heavily involved as a receiving threat. Over the past three weeks, he's hauled in 19 passes on 22 targets. Washington's offensive line issues essentially force the team to rely on quick-hit passes to running backs, keeping both Gibson and JDM viable in PPR formats. On Sunday, McKissic gained 84 yards on 14 touches. In his next game, he'll face a miserable Dallas defense coming off a short week. Consider both Gibson and McKissic to be flex-worthy plays, considering the matchup.
Offer: $8
Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles (13%)
It's possible you aren't willing to embrace Scott again after his opening week dud. Totally understandable. We get it. Please scroll ahead to the receivers. It's our duty to inform you, however, that Miles Sanders exited Sunday's loss with a knee issue, leaving Scott atop the backfield hierarchy. The Eagles have a tight turnaround this week, with a Thursday night tilt upcoming against the Giants. If Sanders can't go, Scott is a good bet to make a fantasy splash.
You might recall that Scott wrecked the Giants last season in Week 17, reaching the end zone three times and gaining 138 scrimmage yards. He was basically a one-man fantasy party...
We’re running out of Boston Scott references.#PHIvsNYG | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/5mTPkXIoP1— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 30, 2019
It's been a struggle for Scott in 2020, no question, but he has a friendly setup ahead.
Offer: $6
Various other RBs of interest: JaMycal Hasty and Tevin Coleman (because Mostert was sidelined with another ankle injury on Sunday night and you probably can't add McKinnon; Coleman should return soon from IR), Frank Gore (his ceiling is probably 60 yards and the floor is 30, so it's a true desperation pickup), La'Mical Perine (nine touches on Sunday and he played 58% of the snaps), Gus Edwards (he's headed into a bye, but he carried 14 times and found the end zone on Sunday after Ingram exited with ankle trouble).
Wide Receivers who demand attention
Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers (45%)
No one should need a hard-sell on Williams, not after he feasted against the Saints last Monday, delivering 109 receiving yards and two spikes on five catches. Williams was a highlight machine...
this catch tho... @darealmike_dub | #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/9TSOAAhjuC— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) October 13, 2020
It may seem odd that he remains unattached in 55 percent of Yahoo leagues, but the byes force difficult fantasy choices for all of us. Williams is a gifted 6-foot-4 receiver with terrific ball skills and a 1,000-yard season on his resume. His rookie quarterback, Justin Herbert, has been a revelation. Now that Williams is healthy and past his bye, he should be rostered in leagues of any size and shape. Keenan Allen should return from his back issue in Week 7, but his presence doesn't crush Williams' appeal.
Offer: $26
Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos (18%)
At this point, it seems impossible to dispute the fact that with Courtland Sutton sidelined for the year, Patrick is Denver's clear No. 1 receiver. He led the Broncos in targets (8), catches (4) and receiving yards (101) in Sunday's win, overcoming a degree-of-difficulty matchup against the Patriots. He now has either 100 yards or a touchdown (or both) in each of his last three games. Patrick is a decent bet to keep that streak alive next week against Kansas City, in a game in which game-flow should lead to a substantial target total. He's produced useful numbers with Jeff Driskel, Brett Rypien and Drew Lock thus far, so he can apparently overcome any QB and/or matchup.
Offer: $16
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (41%)
It's tough to identify anything resembling positive news for Eagles fans right now, but here's this one thing: Goedert is eligible to return from IR this week.
All other injury-related Philly news items seem bad, but a Goedert return would be most welcome. It feels like a lifetime ago, but he drew 17 targets in the Eagles' first two games and delivered eight catches for 101 yards and a TD in the opener. Despite appearing in just three games so far, Goedert only trails Zach Ertz by 40 receiving yards on the season. (Like most other Philly skill players, Ertz battled injury on Sunday; we don't yet know his Week 7 status.) Goedert is a serious talent and his presence is urgently needed. He's a lock to make an impact upon returning.
Offer: $12
Additional WR/TE options: Chase Claypool (it is INEXCUSABLE that he's still available in half of all Yahoo leagues; followed up his 4-TD eruption with another big game), Christian Kirk (after the Dallas game, he gets another layup against a receiver-friendly Seattle defense), Henry Ruggs III (big-play specialist is coming off his bye, ready to break out), Travis Fulgham (like Claypool, he backed up his huge Week 5 performance), Keelan Cole (produced his first 100-yard performance of the season, drawing nine targets and catching six), Trey Burton (made a pair of house-calls on Sunday, but now heading into his bye), Darren Fells (he's broken the plane three times in his last five games), Logan Thomas (scored on a sweet toe-drag lob against the Giants and he faces the Cowboys' user-friendly D in Week 7).
Quarterbacks to add
Kyle Allen, Washington FT (3%)
Yeah, sure, we could give you a much safer name to stream in Week 7. But let's get adventurous. Allen is not necessarily good in the traditional sense, but he's demonstrated that he can reliably support a few viable fantasy receiving options. He passed for 280 yards and two scores in Sunday's narrow loss to the Giants, completing over 70 percent of his throws. Four different Washington pass-catchers finished with over 40 receiving yards.
Allen's turnover issues are well-documented and his O-line is a mess, so there are plenty of ways this pickup can go wrong. But it would be tough to design a friendlier upcoming schedule for fantasy purposes: Dallas, bye, NY Giants, at Detroit, Cincinnati, at Dallas. When Allen gets time to throw, he can deliver a strike...
What a time to have your first TD‼️— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 18, 2020
📺 #WASvsNYG on FOX pic.twitter.com/ZOg2KE7SFh
If you're a deep-league player with an urgent need at QB, Allen can provide short-term assistance. He's the guy who gets to throw to Terry McLaurin, which helps his cause.
Offer: $6
Other QBs to consider: Teddy Bridgewater (forget all about the Chicago loss, a brutal matchup; he travels to New Orleans to face his former squad in Week 7, then gets Atlanta the following week), Andy Dalton (he's no longer widely available, but still out there in roughly two-thirds of the Yahoo universe), Jimmy Garoppolo (passed the eye test on Sunday night while tossing three TD passes).
Streamable defense
Los Angeles Chargers (27%)
Joey Bosa and friends are coming off their bye, preparing to face a Jaguars offense that's occasionally dangerous, yet generous to opposing defenses. Gardner Minshew has attempted at least 40 passes in each of his last five games, leading to five interceptions and four fumbles. He's also been sacked 17 times so far this season, well ahead of last year's pace. The Chargers have a fair shot at a double-digit fantasy total at home next week.
If the Bolts aren't available in your league, please note that the NFC East has a pair of intra-division matchups in Week 7. None of those defenses are worth rostering for a full season, obviously, but they're all in play when facing one another.
Offer: $1
