Fantasy Football Week 7: Tight end rankings

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts scored a touchdown! In the United States! No, this is not a fantasy mirage! After a quiet, scoreless start to the season, Pitts finally found the end zone in the Falcons' upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6.

Of course, that's kind of where the good news ends.

Once again, Pitts failed to receive any serious volume his way, collecting all three of his targets for three catches, just 19 yards and the aforementioned touchdown. Of course, it would've been hard for Pitts to get up there in either yards or catches when the Falcons attempted just 14 passes on the day. The team won off the strength of their defense — who would've thought we'd ever say that about the Falcons in 2022? — and their running game — specifically Marcus Mariota, who rushed six times for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Nonetheless, it was yet again another relatively quiet day on the statsheet for Pitts, the one tight end fantasy managers expected so much from this season.

Kyle Pitts delivered a touchdown, but not much else for fantasy managers in Week 6. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It's a story we've likely heard enough — I'm sure Pitts' fantasy managers don't want to hear it again — Pitts' Week 6 output was just another instance of the Falcons not prioritizing the talented tight end in their offense. After all, Pitts has yet to surpass five catches or 90 yards through six weeks this season.

The fact that he also only has one score on the season is just the terrible-tasting icing on the cake.

Pitts takes on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7. Will he continue to deliver a subpar production, or will fantasy managers finally — FINALLY — get the monster game we've been waiting for?

Here's the tight end position — check out where Pitts and the rest of the TEs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 7:

