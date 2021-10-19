Fantasy Football Week 7 tight end rankings
Many fantasy players have been waiting for this day, and now it's finally here: Dallas Goedert is the No. 1 tight end for the Philadelphia Eagles. This comes after a mid-week trade that sent Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals.
Goedert, for his part, has had a couple of games this season that showed what he could do with more volume, as well as flashing throughout his career.
Let's see how Goedert does in his first game as the unquestioned starter when the Eagles take on the Raiders.
Check out where Goedert lands on our analysts' Week 7 rankings for the tight end position.
