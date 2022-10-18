Fantasy Football Week 7: Running Back rankings

Christian McCaffrey could be the biggest name on the move before the trade deadline — and no, we're not talking about your fantasy leagues, though we suppose that's always an option if you look at his current RB4 overall status in half-PPR (with zero games missed!) despite the disaster that is the Carolina Panthers offense and think to yourself: Time to sell!

Wherever you land on CMC, there's no denying the immense interest in him and his situation right now both in real life and fantasy.

The NFL's trade deadline is Nov. 1, and reports of trade talks involving McCaffrey are running rampant across the football world. In a report on Monday night, Yahoo Sports' own Charles Robinson described those trade talks as more staring and waiting than actual dancing for now:

At the moment, there are a handful of interested teams checking in. Not one has made a concrete offer. That includes the Buffalo Bills, who despite reports of a pursuit, are also taking a wait-and-see posture.

CMC lined up in the Bills' backfield — could you imagine?! But that remains a fantasy dream for now.

In reality, McCaffrey has continued to produce consistently despite Carolina's league-worst marks in quarterback play and plays per game, ranking fourth among all running backs in fantasy scoring. CMC's also coming off his first top-five positional finish of the season (13 rushes, 69 yards; 7 catches, 89 yards) despite not finding the end zone against the Los Angeles Rams.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has remained a productive fantasy player despite Carolina's struggles as a whole. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

McCaffrey checks in at No. 3 in our fantasy analysts' running back rankings this week as the Panthers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for an NFC South tilt.

Austin Ekeler takes the top spot and Saquon Barkley slides in just ahead of McCaffrey to round out the top three RB choices.

Here's the running back position — check out where McCaffrey and the rest of the RBs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 7:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

