Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Russell Wilson vs. Kyler Murray highlights matchups to prep for

The excellent quarterback matchups continue this week, as we’ll get two of the most talented, electrifying signal callers going at it when Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray square off.

Welcome to Week 7!

Other intriguing matchups include: Someone’s 0 will have to go when the Titans face the Steelers, Teddy Bridgewater will return to New Orleans to face his division rival, and Bill Belichick and Cam Newton will try to right the ship against the San Francisco 49ers.

Our analysts help you prepare your fantasy rosters for all those Week 7 matchups and more with their overall positional rankings — check them out below!

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

