Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs vs. Josh Allen and the Bills in Week 6 was supposed to be a massively high-scoring back-and-forth fantasy affair. Instead, we got a relatively regular 24-20 Buffalo victory, where the defenses had as many moments to shine as the quarterbacks. In fact, while Mahomes threw for over 300 hundred yards and two touchdowns, he also threw two interceptions, including the game-sealer.

We've come to expect otherworldly antics from Mahomes game in and game out, so when he scores less than 25 fantasy points in a game, you're left wanting a little bit more from such an upper-echelon star.

Things may not get much easier in Week 7, when Mahomes and the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers D/ST is currently the second-highest-scoring fantasy defense with 65 points. They're also second in sacks with 23 and have scored two defensive touchdowns. Their stop unit is, by most general metrics, the best defense in the league.

And while no defense has been able to stop Mahomes completely, fantasy managers who are expecting a monstrous outing from their star QB might be disappointed in Week 7.

Of course, as I type this, I know perfectly well that just as San Francisco is well-equipped to slow Mahomes down, the Chiefs' signal caller could just find a way to light them up the same way he's done to so many other potent defenses throughout his NFL career.

Patrick Mahomes usually finds a way to deliver in fantasy no matter the matchup. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

As you look to bolster those lineups with waiver wire pickups, whether you're trying to figure out your flex spot or figure out which tight end or defense to stream — whatever your lineup woes for this game and all the other games ahead, our expert rankings below can help.

Check them out and good luck with your fantasy football matchups in Week 7!

