Fantasy football Week 7 rankings: Top players at each skill position

Week 6 was your reminder that the NFL is full of surprises.

Only 78 passing yards from Jared Goff? Hunter Henry finishing as a top-five skill player?

As much as we try to predict the future, fantasy football remains tantalizingly unpredictable. Still, there are obvious trends and matchup-related stats that give us a pretty good guage of who will succeed each week.

Our latest best guess is below, as we rank the top players in fantasy at each skill position for their Week 7 matchups.

QUARTERBACK

1. Deshaun Watson, Texans (at IND)

2. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (at SEA)

3. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (at DEN)

4. Russell Wilson, Seahawks (vs. BAL)

5. Matt Ryan, Falcons (vs. LAR)

6. Kyler Murray, Cardinals (at NYG)

7. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (vs. PHI)

8. Josh Allen, Bills (vs. MIA)

9. Jared Goff, Rams (at ATL)

10. Aaron Rodgers, Packers (vs. OAK)

11. Tom Brady, Patriots (at NYJ)

12. Carson Wentz, Eagles (at DAL)

13. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers (at WAS)

14. Kirk Cousins, Vikings (at DET)

15. Daniel Jones, Giants (vs. ARI)





























If you gambled on Murray in your draft, you're starting to reap the benefits. The Cardinals rookie has increased his scoring total in three consecutive weeks and tossed a season-high three touchdown passes last Sunday. He's a legitimate, high-floor QB1 against a New York Giants defense that's given up 640 passing yards over the last two weeks.

RUNNING BACK

1. Dalvin Cook, Vikings (at DET)

2. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars (at CIN)

3. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys (vs. PHI)

4. Saquon Barkley, Giants (vs. ARI)

5. David Johnson, Cardinals (at NYG)

6. Alvin Kamara, Saints (at CHI)

7. Chris Carson, Seahawks (vs. BAL)

8. Aaron Jones, Packers (vs. OAK)

9. Derrick Henry, Titans (vs. LAC)

10. Le'Veon Bell, Jets (vs. NE)

11. Phillip Lindsay, Broncos (vs. KC)

12. Josh Jacobs, Raiders (at GB)

13. Mark Ingram, Ravens (at SEA)

14. Kerryon Johnson, Lions (vs. MIN)

15. Tevin Coleman, 49ers (at WAS)





























Lindsay is a sneaky great play on Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, who have allowed a 100-yard rusher in four consecutive weeks. Even in a backfield timeshare with Royce Freeman, Lindsay is worth starting in all two-running back leagues

WIDE RECEIVER

1. Julio Jones, Falcons (vs. LAR)

2. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans (at IND)

3. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs (at DEN)

4. Cooper Kupp, Rams (at ATL)

5. Michael Thomas, Saints (at CHI)

6. Keenan Allen, Chargers (at TEN)

7. T.Y. Hilton, Colts (vs. HOU)

8. Adam Thielen, Vikings (at DET)

9. Julian Edelman, Patriots (at NYJ)

10. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (vs. BAL)

11. Michael Gallup, Cowboys (vs. PHI)

12. Robert Woods, Rams (at ATL)

13. D.J. Chark, Jaguars (at CIN)

14. Davante Adams, Packers (vs. OAK)

15. Brandin Cooks, Rams (at ATL)





























Yeah, we whiffed on Kupp last week. But he's one of three Rams wideouts in the top 15 this week, as Los Angeles has a great bounce-back opportunity against the Atlanta Falcons, who have allowed 10 touchdowns to wide receivers through six games.

TIGHT END

1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (at DEN)

2. George Kittle, SF (at WAS)

3. Austin Hooper, Falcons (vs. LAR)

4. Mark Andrews, Ravens (vs. at SEA)

5. Zach Ertz, Eagles (at DAL)

6. Evan Engram, Giants (vs. ARI)

7. Darren Waller, Raiders (at GB)

8. Hunter Henry, Chargers (at TEN)

9. Gerald Everett, Rams (at ATL)

10. Delanie Walker, Titans (vs. LAC)

11. Jared Cook, Saints (at CHI)

12. T.J. Hockenson, Lions (vs. MIN)























If Engram is healthy this week, fire him up with confidence. The Cardinals have surrendered the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season and just got torched by Austin Hooper.

