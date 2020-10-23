Fantasy Football Week 7: Players to start or sit

Sit and start is relative and league dependent, so consider some of these suggestions more “fliers” and “fades” (note that some are targeted for DFS).

Good luck with your Week 7 lineups.

Sit: Michael Gallup

Start in DFS: Kyle Allen ($22)

Gallup dropped a touchdown and got 3.8 yards per target during his first game with Andy Dalton last week, and he now goes outdoors to face a Football Team that’s allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Gallup has gone from finishing top-10 in yards per route run last year to ranking #No. 70 this season and looks like the team’s fourth or even fifth option in the passing game; the Cowboys are on pace to shatter the NFL record in pass attempts, yet Gallup has surpassed six targets in just one game.

Allen has been a big upgrade at QB for Washington and surprisingly ranks #7 in CPAE. He’s a sneaky start and a punt DFS play this week against a Dallas defense that’s ceded a 14:1 TD:INT ratio and is on pace to allow the most points since the merger (yet remains nearly in first place thanks to an archaic divisional system).

Sit: Jarvis Landry

Start: Tee Higgins

Already slowed while recovering from offseason hip surgery, Landry recently revealed he also suffered a broken rib in Week 5, so he won’t be healthy any time soon. I have around 50 receivers ranked higher this week.

Meanwhile, I have Higgins as a top-25 WR against a Browns defense that’s allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to receivers. A.J. Green showed signs of life last week, but Higgins has been Cincinnati’s No. 1 WR over the last month, as the rookie receiver class has made an unexpectedly big impact right away.

Start: Marvin Jones, Matt Ryan

It’s been a disappointing season for Jones, but he gets an Atlanta secondary that’s allowed the second-most fantasy points to outside receivers this season in a game with an over/under of 56 points. The Falcons have a funnel defense that ranks #8 against the run in DVOA (and #30 against the pass), so Jones is in a favorable setup this week.

Ryan rebounded last week and should continue to put up big stats with Julio Jones back. The Falcons have averaged almost 35 points during Jones’ three fully played games this season, and Sunday’s matchup projects to be fast-paced and high scoring.

Start: Teddy Bridgewater, Emmanuel Sanders

Bridgewater has gotten 8.1 YPA this season, so his six TD passes look unlucky, especially considering his wide receivers. He should be treated as a borderline top-10 QB in Week 7 against a Saints defense that’s tough to run against but has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

Sanders was top-10 in WOPR over Weeks 4-5 before New Orleans’ bye, and Michael Thomas tweaked his hamstring in practice this week. Carolina has incredibly allowed the fewest YPA (6.1) by a wide margin in the NFL this year, but the Saints have one of the highest implied team totals this week, and Sanders could easily act as Drew Brees’ primary target again. Sanders’ ECR is outside the top-50 wide receivers this week, but I have him top-30.

Start: Zack Moss

Sit: Breshad Perriman

Moss is healthier now and should benefit from game script with the Bills more than double-digit favorites against an Adam Gase-led Jets team that’s on pace to record the worst point differential in NFL history.

The Jets will get a big boost if Sam Darnold is able to return, and Perriman should be rostered in competitive leagues now healthy and finishing #26 in WOPR last week during his return, but he’s best left on benches Week 7 while likely shadowed by Tre’Davious White.

Green Bay Packers @ Houston Texans

Start: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Brandin Cooks

Valdes-Scantling has his faults, but he’s in a sneaky spot to finish as a top-25 fantasy WR in Week 7 and is an intriguing boom (and admittedly bust) DFS pick. MVS ranked top-10 in air yards last week despite Davante Adams’ return, and Sunday’s matchup has the highest over/under (57 points) of the week featuring two offenses ranked top-six in yards per play and two defenses ranked bottom-six in DVOA. With Bradley Roby shadowing Adams (and Robert Tonyan banged up) in a high-scoring game, MVS should be looking at an opportunity for a big Week 7.

