Fantasy Football Week 7: Kicker rankings

There are no ifs, ands or buts about it: The Denver Broncos have been, for all intents and purposes, a fantasy disaster six weeks into the 2022 NFL season. The Russell Wilson trade has gone awry, and now there's even talk of him potentially missing time with his hamstring injury. Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy have been fantasy disappointments. No tight end in the Broncos large stable has emerged. Javonte Williams has been lost to a season-ending injury, and it seems Melvin Gordon has fallen out of favor with the coaching staff. That leaves just the likes of Mike Boone and Latavius Murray splitting carries until Gordon can get back in the coaches' good graces.

It's not pretty.

There are bright spots, however. You just have to look beyond the big names. The Broncos fantasy D/ST is legit, as it usually is, and Brandon McManus is the sixth-highest-scoring kicker in fantasy. McManus has also attempted the most field goals in the league through six weeks, making 14 of them.

Known for his big leg, McManus' number has usually been the one called when the Broncos have been able to score this season. That's one of the few benefits of rostering a kicker tied to an offense not finding the end zone with regularity.

Brandon McManus has been one of the few bright fantasy spots on the Broncos. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Of course, no Broncos fan is going to celebrate a kicker when the team is off to a 2-4 start, but we're trying to stay on the positive side of things here. McManus is also available in 37% of leagues, so with four teams on bye this week and the position being impacted by injury, you could do much worse than adding him if he's available in your fantasy league.

Check out where McManus and the rest of the kickers land in our analysts' rankings for Week 7:

