Fantasy Football Week 7 Kicker Rankings

Mason Crosby is just one of five kickers in the NFL who’s still holding a 100% field goal percentage (on minimum seven attempts). While he’s only hit nine-of-nine so far, he’s been money every time.

Not only do we want our kickers on high-scoring teams, but to be accurate — and Crosby has been fitting that latter bill through six weeks.

Check out Crosby and the rest of the kickers in our analysts’ Week 7 rankings:

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

