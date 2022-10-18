Fantasy Football Week 7: FLEX rankings

Najee Harris, Kyle Pitts, Allen Robinson II and JuJu Smith-Schuster all scored touchdowns on Sunday. Because of course they did. Fantasy football gonna fantasy football. (Side note: Any fantasy managers out there with all four still on your roster?) We're going to focus on Harris here, who opened the scoring in the Pittsburgh Steelers' upset win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with his first touchdown since Week 3.

The start of a big day, you surely hoped. Harris is back! And yet he finished with 42 rushing yards on 14 carries and two catches on three targets for seven yards, including the touchdown. It marked a return to double-digit fantasy scoring, sure, but the 11.9 half-PPR points he totaled Sunday are just 0.3 better than his previous season best of 11.6.

Harris hasn't placed a top-10 RB finish once this season and is the current RB23 overall in fantasy.

It's been a rough go for Harris in the Steelers' offense this season, a unit that ranks bottom-five in total yards (291.5 per game) and rushing (86.7 yards per game). The entire team has been dealing with growing pains and that’s trickled down to all of the fantasy players in Pittsburgh's offense, as Matt Harmon noted in his analysis of Harris' season entering Week 6.

Steelers running back Najee Harris has been a major fantasy disappointment this season. (Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With an overall ADP of 11.3 in Yahoo leagues going into the season, Harris may be nothing more than a FLEX option for many fantasy managers right now.

He's the No. 37 FLEX player (RB18) in our analysts' position rankings for Week 7 heading into a meeting with the Miami Dolphins, whose run defense currently ranks 11th in the league (104.7 yards allowed per game).

Here's the FLEX position — check out where Harris and the rest of the FLEX options landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 7:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

