Fantasy Football Week 7 defense rankings

New Orleans is coming out of its bye rested and ready to roll — right into the Geno Smith experience.

Geno had few moments of excitement in Week 6 against the Steelers. Instead, his performance will likely be remembered by his late, game-sealing fumble.

With the Seattle Seahawks offense looking out of sorts amid so many injuries, this is as soft a landing as it gets for a solid Saints stop unit.

Check out New Orleans' D/ST and the rest of the fantasy defenses in our Week 7 rankings.

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

