Fantasy Football Week 7 Bold Predictions: Kyle Shanahan works his RB magic again

Every week, our Yahoo fantasy football crew will reveal their boldest predictions for the action ahead. It’s time to get bold for Week 7!

Hasty becomes latest 49ers RB to emerge

Scott Pianowski: Kyle Shanahan thinks he can take the Trader Joe’s grocery clerk and make him into a 1,000-yard rusher. And the latest unknown Niners back is JaMycal Hasty, fresh off the practice squad. Hasty was the team’s closer in the critical win over the Rams last week, and we won’t see Raheem Mostert for a while. Jerick McKinnon will get work, of course, but there’s nothing “bell cow” about him.

Don’t get hung up on brand names; the Patriots defense is just average this year. Hasty should see double-digit touches this week, and is a reasonable start from a messy backfield board. I’ll rank him in lower-RB2 or higher-flex territory. (Hasty is modestly rostered in 15 percent of Yahoo leagues. Anyone in a medium or deep league should consider a move, even if it’s merely for depth.)

Patrick hits century mark again

Matt Harmon: Tim Patrick goes for 120-plus yards and scores a touchdown. It appears Patrick is going to find his way to being a random waiver-wire add for receiver-needy teams just about every season. He’s clung onto this Broncos roster for some time now and occasionally pops. The 6-foot-4 wideout has produced in bunches for three-straight years in Denver. It’s happening again here in 2020. On the season, Patrick leads the team with a 27 percent share of the air yards and has a 16.3 average depth of target. In Drew Lock’s first game back, Patrick ran a route on 25 of his 26 dropbacks, leading to the receiver’s second straight 100-yard game. He’s a full-time player and given his deep game role, he’s a perfect fit with Lock who is throwing 20-plus yard passes on 27 percent of his throws (a league-high).

Basically, you’re getting a slightly discounted version of what the Broncos wanted out of Courtland Sutton. You probably want to consider him at flex every week.

Broncos receiver Tim Patrick has emerged as a viable fantasy option, especially for depleted rosters facing byes and injuries. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) More

Kyle Allen takes advantage of great matchup

Liz Loza: Kyle Allen is going to out-produce Jared Goff in Week 7. The Bears defense is unrelenting while the Cowboys’ is, well, not that. I’m not going to try to convince you that Allen is a world-beater. You can make bad decisions along with the former Carolina QB and fire up his 2019 tape. But what you can’t do is deny that he’s the starter in a familiar system with an exploitable matchup. In Week 6, undeterred by an early deficit and a key turnover (that’s part of the Kyle Allen experience), the 24-year old passed for 280 yards and 2 TDs, closing out the week as fantasy’s QB16. This Sunday, he’ll face a Dallas defense that’s allowed 14 passing scores (third-most) and forced just one INT. A QB1 FF finish is not out of the question.

MVS has week-winning upside

Dalton Del Don: Marquez Valdes-Scantling has his faults, but he’s in a sneaky spot to finish as a top-25 fantasy WR in Week 7 and is an intriguing boom (and admittedly bust) DFS pick at $16. MVS ranked top-10 in air yards last week despite Davante Adams’ return, and Sunday’s matchup has the highest over/under (56.5 points) of the week featuring two offenses ranked top-six in yards per play and two defenses ranked bottom-six in DVOA. With Bradley Roby shadowing Adams (and Robert Tonyan banged up) in a high-scoring game, MVS should be looking at an opportunity for a big Week 7.

Time to trust J.D. McKissic?

Andy Behrens: Let’s be honest here: It is [expletive] *insane* that I am still invited to contribute to this post, week after week. So far, I have predicted huge games from fantasy luminaries such as Andy Dalton, Eric Ebron, Carson Wentz and Kenyan Drake. Every single one of them face-planted spectacularly. I should be relegated to some lesser fantasy feature. Whatever else you take away from this piece, reader, please be sure to ignore what I’m about to say. Here goes...

J.D. McKissic is going to finish as a respectable RB2 against the Cowboys’ miserable defense this week. He’s played at least 50 percent of Washington’s offensive snaps over his last four games, catching 22 passes during that stretch. He’s been a sneaky-good play in any sort of PPR format. McKissic has a decent shot to finally find the end zone this week against Dallas’ Big-12-quality D.

But, again: Do not listen to me.

