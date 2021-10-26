Fantasy Football Week 7 Bad Beats: The byepocalypse wreaks havoc

Did you suffer a crushing loss in Week 7, by way of a last-second defeat or a blowout?

Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 7 and every week of the 2021 fantasy football season.

Speaking of Week 7, we all faced the harsh reality of having to trot out fantasy rosters in the midst of the worst bye week in known history. Some fantasy teams, however, fared better than others during the byepocalypse.

And "faired better" is probably selling it short. The week Andy Behrens highlights some of the most vicious, brutal, no-regard-for-fantasy-lineup-life, 50+ point beatdowns we witnessed in Week 7. A plethora of fantasy managers had to scrape together a fantasy lineup only to get absolutely demolished by a team operating on full strength.

[So many reasons to play Yahoo DFS: Learn more now and get in on the fun]

It was not the best of weeks.

Our honorable mention goes to another team who ended up going kicker-less in Week 7, only to lose by the equivalent to an EXTRA POINT ...