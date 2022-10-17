Fantasy Football Week 6 Wrap: Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs shine in low-scoring Bills-Chiefs matchup

Patrick Mahomes lost for the first time in his career as an underdog in a "24-20 game" that didn’t feature quite as much offense as fantasy managers hoped (Josh Allen/Mahomes matchups entered averaging 60.0 points per game). Still, Stefon Diggs was the WR2 and Allen was the QB3 this week (while hurdling hopeless defenders).

Allen led Buffalo on a casual 96-yard, 73-second TD drive at the end of the first half, which of course was countered by Harrison Butker nailing a 62-yard field goal against the wind. It seems inevitable these teams meet again in the AFC Championship game, with Buffalo now holding the upper hand to be at home.

Gabe Davis saw another modest six targets but is up to four touchdowns over three games he didn’t enter limited by an injury. Isaiah McKenzie committed multiple drops and didn’t separate himself from Khalil Shakir as Buffalo’s primary slot receiver, while Dawson Knox is back as a tight end option ... Devin Singletary continued his trend of seeing far more playing time during competitive game scripts, leading to a top-12 RB finish in Week 6.

Marques Valdes-Scantling had a touchdown catch called back by penalty, but at least JuJu Smith-Schuster finally had a big fantasy game with Kansas City. In fact, Mahomes somehow entered leading the NFL in touchdown passes without either of his top two WRs having scored yet this year.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire saw zero targets Sunday and has reached double-digit carries just once all season. Not ideal.

Teams usually play well during the second of two games when staying on the East Coast (like a minicamp), but San Francisco was simply dealing with too many injuries during Sunday’s loss.

The Falcons somehow scored twice as many points (28) as they had pass attempts!

In fact, Marcus Mariota was a top-five fantasy QB this week while attempting fewer than 15 passes for just 129 yards, and Atlanta is 3-0 when the QB has completed 13 passes or fewer this season ... Kyle Pitts finally scored his first touchdown in the United States, but he and Drake London were otherwise quiet yet again … Jimmy Garoppolo was a top-10 QB (despite dealing with multiple bad drops), feeding George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk with double-digit targets. Aiyuk finally erupted the way fantasy managers have been waiting for, scoring two touchdowns.

Bill Belichick had a defensive gameplan to stop Nick Chubb, and Bailey Zappe badly outplayed Jacoby Brissett in another impressive New England victory. Zappe is apparently the first QB in NFL history to post a 100+ Passer Rating in each of his first two starts. Jakobi Meyers was facing a Browns defense that entered allowing the fewest fantasy points to the slot, so start him with confidence moving forward.

Rhamondre StevenSZN had 100 percent of the New England RB touches in the first half and scored twice despite getting stuffed multiple times early at the goal line (his second score was incredibly fortunate for fantasy managers, coming late on a three-play drive). Stevenson is a beast and will remain a must-start in all fantasy leagues even after Damien Harris returns … Amari Cooper’s dramatic home/road splits continued with another strong performance in Cleveland … Jonnu Smith made a terrific play, which led to Tyquan Thornton’s first NFL touchdown (the rookie would later add another TD grab).

Rhamondre Stevenson lived up to fantasy expectations in Week 6. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

New York Jets @ Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers lost for the first time at home in 16 games, as Braxton Berrios ran in a score, the Jets blocked a punt for a TD and Breece Hall had another big performance. Hall has averaged 20+ touches over the last three games and would be a late first-round pick in fantasy drafts today … Zach Wilson wasn’t needed much in a surprising game script Sunday, resulting in fewer than 10 yards from Garrett Wilson and zero targets to Elijah Moore … AJ Dillon suddenly saw more carries and targets than Aaron Jones, and both appear highly unlikely to match their ADPs … Allen Lazard would later suffer a drop but pulled down a nice touchdown. Rodgers is yet to throw for 260 yards in any game this season.

Trevor Lawrence and Matt Ryan were both top-five fantasy QBs, while Deon Jackson was the RB1. No one jumped off the screen more than Jackson (43% rostered in Yahoo leagues) this week, who secured all 10 targets and would’ve had an even bigger game if not for leaving in the fourth quarter with a quad injury. The status of all three Colts RBs will be important moving forward … Indy has trailed at halftime in eight straight games, while the home team has won the last 11 meetings in this matchup … Michael Pittman reemerged as the team’s clear WR1 with a league-leading 16 targets, but Alec Pierce continued to make an impact with the game-winning TD catch ... Travis Etienne totaled 108 yards on just 12 touches but continues to work in a committee while losing two rushing scores to Lawrence and another to JaMychal Hasty.

Minnesota Vikings @ Miami Dolphins

A Miami quarterback suffered a mid-game injury for the third time this season, although Teddy Bridgewater was much better (6.9 CPOE) after replacing Skylar Thompson (-13.6 CPOE) on Sunday. Raheem Mostert didn’t erupt as hoped but continues to act as Miami’s clear workhorse, while you love to see Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle total a whopping 25 targets no matter who’s starting at quarterback … Dalvin Cook was a fantasy bust until one play late in the fourth quarter turned his fantasy day completely around, while Adam Thielen was sure to reach the end zone while wearing Ace Ventura shoes.

Playing indoors with a hobbled Tee Higgins and no Marshon Lattimore, Ja’Marr Chase predictably blew up during his homecoming game, finishing as the week’s top-scoring fantasy wideout. Higgins had a bad drop on his first target and still doesn’t look close to fully healthy … The Bengals essentially ran every single play out of shotgun Sunday, and it resulted in Joe Burrow finishing as the fantasy QB1 in Week 6 … Taysom Hill had four pass attempts and five carries, so he continued to be involved. Alvin Kamara is due for better touchdown luck, and it’d be big news for his fantasy value if Andy Dalton remains New Orleans’ starter (the RB led the team with nine targets Sunday).

Daniel Jones threw his first touchdown since Week 2 but also leads the NFL with four game-winning drives this season. Both Jones and Lamar Jackson could’ve used more help from their receivers Sunday, although Jackson threw a bad pick late … Saquon Barkley voluntarily went down at the one-yard line late, frustrating his fantasy managers with a smart play … Kenyan Drake went nuts after JK Dobbins left injured (and with Justice Hill out), finishing as a top-10 RB on fantasy benches.

Facing his old defensive coordinator, Jackson lost for the first time in 13 games in his career when facing the NFC.

Tom Brady managed just 6.1 YPA and wasn’t a top-12 fantasy QB despite facing a Steelers defense missing seemingly every member of its secondary and T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh entered 0-8 without him) and with Tampa Bay’s receivers healthier than ever. The Steelers also lost Kenny Pickett to a concussion midway through the third quarter. The Buccaneers have serious issues.

Mitch Trubisky was surprisingly terrific after replacing the rookie QB, getting 12.0 YPA in the upset win. Chase Claypool was his primary target, but it remains to be seen who starts at QB in Week 7 … Najee Harris dominated touches before the fourth quarter of last week’s blowout and continued to act as the Steelers' workhorse Sunday, so any Jaylen Warren concerns appear overblown.

Carolina Panthers @ Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford threw another pick-six, but LA was able to hold on to cover the double-digit spread while facing a Carolina team that might be the only franchise more dysfunctional than the Rams right now. Robbie Anderson was kicked out of Sunday’s game by new head coach Steve Wilks, who implemented one of the most conservative game plans these eyes have ever witnessed watching professional football.

The Rams entered Sunday getting the fewest yards per play in the NFL on offense and sporting the second-lowest pressure rate on defense. They also saw their left tackle carted off the field Sunday, so their bye comes at a good time … Cooper Kupp’s DFS salary needs to start dropping … Darrell Henderson should settle as a top-20 RB moving forward, but LAR’s inability to run the ball is a real problem and limits his fantasy upside.

Geno Smith took a step back against a blitz-heavy Arizona defense, but Seattle won easily anyway. The Seahawks won by double-digits as underdogs with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett combining for just 51 scoreless yards, as Seattle’s defense and Kenneth Walker shined Sunday. Walker dominated Seattle’s backfield usage and legitimately looks like a top-10 fantasy back moving forward … Eno Benjamin failed to live up to expectations but saw 18 of 21 Arizona RB touches; he was just killed by game script and Kyler Murray.

Ken Walker looked great in Week 6. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

Facing a Seattle defense that entered being gashed for the most yards per play, Murray got 6.1 YPA, took six sacks and led his team to just three points in an embarrassing performance. This included the QB casually running out of bounds at the five-yard line on second-and-goal from the 1 (this, after last week’s game-ending brain fart in which he spiked the ball on third-and-one).

And to think, a new Call of Duty will be released this week, when Arizona is scheduled to play Thursday night.

I’d throw trade offers to Lockett and Metcalf’s fantasy managers coming off a down game, while Marquise Brown — who left the game in a walking boot after suffering an injury — just got a lot tougher to trade away with DeAndre Hopkins returning.

Stay tuned for the Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles SNF blurb ...

