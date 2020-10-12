Fantasy football Week 6 waiver adds: Chase Claypool leaps into our pickup plans

Byes, injuries and postponement-scares just keep comin'. We're all heading into waiver deadlines with needs to fill. Each week throughout the regular season, we prioritize the best fantasy pickups for you. Everyone listed below is available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues. If you have roster needs, read on...

Wide Receivers who demand attention

Let the record show we urged you to add Claypool two weeks ago after he out-snapped every other Steelers receiver in the win against Houston. He was an easy pickup back then. This week, however, it's gonna be a fantasy bidding war.

Claypool went supernova against the Eagles on Sunday, catching seven balls for 110 yards and three spikes on 11 targets, also delivering an early 2-yard rushing score. He roasted Philadelphia DBs consistently and without mercy. Claypool needed just two steps to shed and shame Jalen Mills on his second TD ...

Diontae Johnson exited with a back injury on Sunday, which no doubt led to a bump in opportunities for Claypool. But the rookie has made wow plays every week so far this season. He's had at least one gain of 20-plus yards in every game and he's now averaging 20.1 yards per catch. Claypool has size (6-foot-4), speed (4.4) and silly leaping ability (40.5-inch vertical). He was a second-round pick, so expectations are plenty high.

We should also note that Claypool's social media skills are *ELITE* by any standard...

Bottom line: He needs to be rostered pretty much everywhere. Additional house-calls are coming. Claypool gets a friendly matchup next week against the Browns, a defense allowing the third most fantasy points and receiving yards to wide receivers.

Recommended waiver offer, assuming $100 budget: $24

Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas Raiders (44%)

Ruggs was mass-dropped by fantasy managers while sidelined by a hamstring injury, but he needs to be mass-added this week. If you need help visualizing 4.27-speed, here you go...

Ruggs is blisteringly fast, in keeping with Raiders tradition.

It was perfectly clear back in the season's opening week that Vegas had big plans for the draft's 12th overall pick. He hasn't actually seen more than five targets in any game to this point, so it's fair to say he's going to be a volatile fantasy option. But it's also apparent that his big performances have a chance to be week-winners. There's a multi-touchdown effort (or two) ahead this season. Vegas has a bye in Week 6, so Ruggs can't be your top priority if you're desperate for a Week 6 win. But if you're thinking long-term, he's a prime target.

Offer: $15

Fulgham has bounced from roster to roster in recent months, unable to stick with either Detroit or Green Bay. But it appears he may have found a home in Philly. He produced a highlight touchdown against the Niners in Week 4, then feasted against an excellent Pittsburgh defense on Sunday. Fulgham caught 10 balls for 152 yards in a game in which Carson Wentz completed 20 for 258. He was effective at all levels, no matter where he lined up.

"Kid is a baller," said Wentz, accurately.

The Eagles' receiving corps is an injured mess at the moment, which leaves plenty of targets up for grabs for Fulgham. He was never really a serious prospect at any level until he blew up in his senior season at Old Dominion. Today, he looks suspiciously like Philly's most dangerous receiving threat. Next week's matchup against Baltimore isn't ideal, but the schedule takes a nice turn thereafter: NYG, Dal, bye, at NYG, at Cle, Sea. After Sunday's explosion, Fulgham can't be left unattached.

Offer: $12

Laviska Shenault Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (34%)

Here's another rookie we continue to mention and you continue to not add. All Shenault has done over the past two weeks is catch 12 passes for 165 yards on 14 targets. He's topped 70 scrimmage yards in three of his last four games and he's played no less than 54 percent of the offensive snaps each week this season. Jacksonville has also fed him nine carries so far, resulting in another 53 yards (5.9 YPC). With five games in the books, he leads the Jaguars in catches (23) and receiving yards (270). What else do you need to see? Make the pickup, people.

