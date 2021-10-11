Fantasy football Week 6 waiver wire: Best pickups at key positions

Week 6 fantasy waiver wire pickups: Go get these RB handcuffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Fantasy football drafts are important, but they're not the end-all-be-all.

Case in point: If you drafted Saquon Barkley or Clyde Edwards-Helaire, you're searching for contingency plans after both running backs went down with injuries in Week 5.

A good destination for your contingency plans is the fantasy football waiver wire, where several players who could see an increased workload going forward are available.

Here are five players rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues who are worth picking up on the fantasy football waiver wire entering Week 6.

Barkley just can't catch a break on the injury front and is expected to miss at least a couple weeks with a sprained ankle. That spells opportunity for Booker, who scored twice on 19 total touches (16 rushing, three receiving) in Barkley's stead.

If you have Barkley or need help at running back, Booker is your top option this week, even with the Los Angeles Rams' stout defense on the docket in Week 6.

Edwards-Helaire reportedly has an MCL sprain that will keep him out a few weeks. Williams should be Kansas City's No. 1 back in his absence and is a threat in both the running and passing games.

Booker probably has the higher ceiling given the other weapons at Patrick Mahomes' disposal, but Williams still will be a potential FLEX play vs. Washington in Week 6.

Samaje Perine, RB, Cincinnati Bengals (27% rostered)

With Joe Mixon battling an ankle injury, Perine amassed 83 yards and a touchdown on 15 touches (11 rushes, four receptions) in Week 5. While the Bengals placed Perine on the reserve/COVID list Monday, there's still a chance he could play in Week 6 depending on his vaccination status and whether he was just a close contact.

In any case, Perine looks like a significant contributor in Cincinnati's offense, giving him FLEX appeal if he's active Sunday.

Kadarius Toney, WR, New York Giants (17% rostered)

We know what you're thinking: Two Giants players on this list?? Toney's 10-reception, 189-yard explosion in Week 5 can't be ignored, though. The rookie wideout was Daniel Jones' clear No. 1 option in the passing game with Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton sidelined and Kenny Golladay leaving early with an injury.

Don't expect a repeat performance against the Rams, but Toney should see plenty of targets if the Giants trail early.

Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots (46% rostered)

Has Mac Jones found his favorite red zone target? Henry now has touchdowns in back-to-back games with 10 catches for 107 yards in that span. We knew the Patriots had big plans for Henry and Jonnu Smith -- why else pay them a combined $87.5 million in free agency? -- and those plans finally are gaining some momentum after five weeks.

The Cowboys also have allowed at least 50 yards to four different tight ends this season.