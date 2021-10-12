Fantasy Football Week 6 tight end rankings

Welcome to the fantasy tight end circle of trust, Dawson Knox!

The fantasy community is always thrilled when a new tight end emerges, and what an emergence it's been for Knox. The Bills TE has seen his output grow every single week this season, culminating in a monster Week 5 when he put up 117 yards and one score on the Chiefs.

He's now caught three or more balls in three straight games, and it was his fifth straight game with four or more targets.

Let's see if Knox can keep it up when the Bills take on the Titans in Week 6.

Check out where Knox lands on our analysts' Week 6 rankings for the tight end position.

