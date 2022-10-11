Fantasy Football Week 6: Running Back rankings

Austin Ekeler came away from his massive Week 4 fantasy performance — three touchdowns, 109 total yards — feeling like he left some meat on the bone against the Houston Texans. (Talk about high standards!) Faced with another favorable matchup in Week 5, Ekeler licked his plate clean against the Cleveland Browns.

The Los Angeles Chargers running back finished as fantasy's RB1 overall by dicing up the Browns to the tune of 199 total yards (173 rushing, 26 receiving) and two touchdowns on 20 total touches, following up his RB2 overall finish the week prior.

After being shut out of the end zone through the season's first three weeks, Ekeler suddenly can't stop scoring. His efficiency is also trending in the right direction, as Ekeler averaged a whopping 10.8 yards per carry against Cleveland after posting a 4.6 average against Houston. His average through the first three weeks? 2.5.

Sure, it helps to have seen two of the NFL's bottom-five run defenses — and in the Texans' case, one of the five worst defenses, period — but Ekeler still had to do his part. And the man ate. So much so that he's vaulted to RB2 overall for the season behind Nick Chubb.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has erupted the past two weeks with monster fantasy performances. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football won't be the walkover the Texans and Browns' defenses were, but Ekeler checks in as the No. 4 RB for our fantasy analysts in this week's positional rankings. One member of our crew even likes Ekeler as the No. 1 RB play for this week.

Chubb and Saquon Barkley go 1-2 in our analysts' rankings this week with Christian McCaffrey (No. 3) and Leonard Fournette (No. 5) rounding out the top five RBs.

Here's the running back position — check out where Ekeler and the rest of the RBs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 6:

