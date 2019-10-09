Fantasy football Week 6 rankings: Top players at each skill position

This is hardly a shocking revelation, but fantasy football success comes down to volume.

Why is Christian McCaffrey our top running back this week? Because he's touched the ball or been targeted on 50 percent of the Carolina Panthers' offense plays since Cam Newton went down.

And as you'll see, our list of top wide receivers for Week 6 is littered with target hogs who may not beat you deep but consistently rank near the top of the league in receptions.

Now, time for the specifics. Here are our rankings for the top fantasy football players at each position for Week 6.

QUARTERBACK

1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (vs. HOU)

2. Deshaun Watson, Texans (at KC)

3. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (vs. CIN)

4. Russell Wilson, Seahawks (at CLE)

5. Matt Ryan, Falcons (at ARI)

6. Tom Brady, Patriots (vs. NYG)

7. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (at NYJ)

8. Kyler Murray, Cardinals (vs. ATL)

9. Aaron Rodgers, Packers (vs. DET)

10. Jameis Winston, Buccaneers (vs. CAR)

11. Carson Wentz, Eagles (at MIN)

12. Philip Rivers, Chargers (vs. PIT)























Brady's only fantasy dud came in the Patriots' only close game this season. That should alleviate concerns that a potential cakewalk against the New York Giants on Thursday night will limit his workload. Brady is a clear QB1 this week, so if he's on your roster, get him in your lineup now.

RUNNING BACK

1. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers (at TB)

2. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys (at NYJ)

3. Alvin Kamara, Saints (at JAX)

4. Aaron Jones, Packers (vs. DET)

5. Nick Chubb, Browns (vs. SEA)

6. David Johnson, Cardinals (vs. ATL)

7. Dalvin Cook, Vikings (vs. PHI)

8. Chris Carson, Seahawks (at CLE)

9. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars (vs. NO)

10. Mark Ingram, Ravens (vs. CIN)

11. Derrick Henry, Titans (at DEN)

12. Le'Veon Bell, Jets (vs. DAL)

13. James Conner, Steelers (at LAC)

14. Todd Gurley, Rams (vs. SF)

15. Kerryon Johnson, Lions (at GB)





























David Johnson owners should monitor his health, as the Cardinals running back is dealing with a back injury. If he plays, though, the matchup is great against an Atlanta Falcons defense susceptible to pass-catching backs. If he doesn't? Hopefully you took our advice and grabbed Chase Edmonds.

WIDE RECEIVER

1. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans (at KC)

2. Julio Jones, Falcons (at ARI)

3. Keenan Allen, Chargers (vs. PIT)

4. Michael Thomas, Saints (at JAX)

5. Cooper Kupp, Rams (vs. SF)

6. Amari Cooper, Cowboys (at NYJ)

7. Adam Thielen, Vikings (vs. PHI)

8. Chris Godwin, Panthers (vs. CAR)

9. Odell Beckham Jr., Browns (vs. SEA)

10. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (vs. CAR)

11. Julian Edelman, Patriots (vs. NYG)

12. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (at CLE)

13. Tyler Boyd, Bengals (at BAL)

14. Davante Adams, Packers (vs. DET)

15. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs (vs. HOU)





























Kupp arguably is the most consistent wide receiver in fantasy right now, with nine-plus catches and 100-plus yards in three consecutive games. He's one of several slot receivers -- Chris Godwin and Julian Edelman among them -- who are legitimate WR1 or WR2 plays this week based on their high volume.

TIGHT END

1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (vs. HOU)

2. George Kittle, SF (at LAR)

3. Zach Ertz, Eagles (at MIN)

4. Austin Hooper, Falcons (at ARI)

5. Mark Andrews, Ravens (vs. CIN)

6. Will Dissly, Seahawks (at CLE)

7. Greg Olsen, Panthers (at TB)

8. Jimmy Graham, Packers (vs. DET)

9. Gerald Everett, Rams (vs. SF)

10. Jared Cook, Saints (at JAX)

11. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers (vs. CAR)

12. Chris Herndon IV, Jets (vs. DAL)























If you have Hooper, you're licking your chops this week. Not only does the Falcons tight end have 21 receptions in his last three games, but the Arizona Cardinals have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. Sign us up.

