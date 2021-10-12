Fantasy Football Week 6 quarterback rankings

If the NFL MVP race wasn't already crowded, it is now, especially after Justin Herbert's amazing Week 5 performance.

Herbert made elite throw after elite throw, leading the Chargers to a whopping 47 points on the board. Herbert passed the 40 mark himself — fantasy points, that is, with 42.82 points!

Those 42.82 points helped 69.3 percent of fantasy managers to a Week 5 victory, so you can imagine they'll be hoping for more of the same heading into Week 6. Herbert and the Chargers will take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens at Baltimore.

Check out Herbert and the rest of the QBs in our analysts' Week 6 rankings at the position:

