Fantasy Football Week 6: Players to start or sit

Sit and start is relative and league dependent, so consider some of these suggestions more “fliers” and “fades” (note that some are targeted for DFS).

Good luck with your Week 6 lineups.

Start in DFS: David Montgomery ($21), Mike Davis ($23)

Montgomery’s snap share and targets have been way up without Tarik Cohen, and he gets a Panthers defense that just lost DT Kawann Short and has allowed the most fantasy points to running backs. Montgomery is an easy top-10 RB in Week 6.

Davis is among the league leaders in broken tackle rate and no RB sees more targets as he’s without question a top-three fantasy back in PPR formats with Christian McCaffrey out. The Panthers are home favorites this week against a reverse-funnel Bears defense that’s difficult to throw on, so expect another heavy dose of Davis.

Start: Matthew Stafford, Keelan Cole

Stafford hasn’t played nearly as well as last season, but he has seven TD passes over the last three games. He typically benefits from game script which should be no different this week against a Jacksonville pass defense ranked last in DVOA that has allowed an NFL-high 8.8 YPA this season in a game that should feature a ton of plays. Moreover, Adrian Peterson may not be 100% while dealing with an illness and Kenny Golladay should finally be fully healthy following the Lions’ bye, so Detroit will rely on its passing attack.

With D.J. Chark and Laviska Shenault both banged up to varying degrees, Cole could see good volume in a matchup with an over/under of 54.5 points. Cole is quietly on pace to record 10 touchdowns this season and is an interesting Week 6 flier for those in deeper leagues.

Start in DFS: Calvin Ridley ($30)

Start: Irv Smith

With Julio Jones nowhere close to 100% even if he suits up and Russell Gage and Hayden Hurst failing to step up, Ridley is arguably the No. 1 fantasy wide receiver right now, even with Matt Ryan’s struggles. In a game featuring teams both in the bottom-seven in yards per play allowed this season, Ridley is worth paying up for in DFS.

It’s a bit of a gamble to assume Smith’s role will continue to grow in Minnesota’s offense, but that appears to be the plan, and the Vikings are down their starting running back (Alexander Mattison at $14 looks like a “free square” in DFS). They face an Atlanta defense that’s been gashed for the second-most fantasy points and an NFL-high seven touchdowns to tight ends this season.

Start in DFS: Deshaun Watson ($31), Derrick Henry ($35)

Watson is getting a career-high 8.9 YPA despite losing DeAndre Hopkins (and Will Fuller for a game) and facing a tough schedule. The Texans used more play-action during the team’s first game without Bill O’Brien, and Watson is plenty capable of running more this season. In a matchup that should be fast-paced versus a Tennessee team that’s tied for bottom-three in yards per play allowed and just had a game Tuesday, Watson is a sneaky bet to finish as this week’s QB1.

Henry has yet to really get going this season yet has scored four touchdowns over the last two weeks anyway, and he typically gets better as the season progresses. This week Henry gets a home matchup versus a Texans defense that’s allowed the most rushing yards to running backs this season, and it’s only a matter of time before he has a monster game.

Start: Logan Thomas

Sit: Daniel Jones

Thomas has disappointed when given opportunities this year, but Kyle Allen should provide a much-needed upgrade at quarterback. The Giants defend the run well, and James Bradberry will shadow Terry McLaurin, so Logan should be busy Sunday.

A rough schedule hasn’t helped, but Jones somehow hasn’t recorded a single touchdown since Week 1, and he gets a Washington defense that ranks #4 in DVOA. Jones’ not-horrible (0.5) CPAE provides hope for the future, but he’s tough to start even in Superflex leagues right now.

Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Sit: Jarvis Landry

Start: Chase Claypool

Landry could see an expanded role if Odell Beckham Jr. (illness) were to miss Sunday’s game, but he’s dealing with a new rib injury while also recovering from hip surgery. The Browns should struggle to pass with a banged-up Baker Mayfield likely under constant pressure by a dominant Pittsburgh front seven.

