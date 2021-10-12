Fantasy Football Week 6 kicker rankings

We all want our fantasy kickers to be attached to high-scoring offenses and right now, few scoring units are lighting it up the way the Buffalo Bills have been. Not only that, but their defense is stifling opponents, giving the offense more chances to run it up.

All of that bodes well for Buffalo's kicker, Tyler Bass.

Bass and the Bills will take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 6 — the Titans, who sport one of the weakest defenses in the league. Bass and the offense should be busy on Sunday.

[So many reasons to play Yahoo DFS: Learn more now and get in on the fun]

What will he do in Week 6?

[Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Check out the Bills boot and the rest of the kickers in our analysts' Week 6 rankings of the position.

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

