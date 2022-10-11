Fantasy Football Week 6: Kicker rankings

Week 5 of the fantasy football season had some odd yet memorable kicking moments. There were a lot of missed extra points, a meme-worthy Justin Tucker reaction, the Chiefs backup kicker Matthew Wright hitting a 60-yard field goal, and much more.

All in a week's work for a kicker position that has been one of the more talked about in fantasy circles the past few seasons. Some have supported the position, others have wanted it eliminated from fantasy completely. Some are Team "Stream a kicker every week," others are Team "Draft one and never have to worry about it again." Some believe you should try to roster a kicker on a high-scoring team, while others still think kickers with the most opportunity for field goals are the ones to have on your fantasy squads.

No matter what side you find yourself on, the reality is that it's a position we need to keep in mind when setting our weekly lineups.

Our analysts reveal their kicker rankings for Week 6, and the top is stacked with elite, accurate kickers who player for some high-powered offenses. Names like Tucker, Evan McPherson, Tyler Bass, Matt Gay (although the Rams offense hasn't lived up to its usual strong self) and Ryan Succop lead the pack in Week 6.

Bass, in particular, might have the best outlook of any kicker this week, ahead of a monster matchup between the Bills and the Chiefs. In fact, Bass might be able to deliver a big line on just extra points alone, considering how high-scoring the game is supposed to be!

Tyler Bass has an excellent fantasy outlook in Week 6. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

It's no surprise why Bass is one of the top kicker options available in fantasy for the matchups ahead.

Here's the kicker position — check out where Bass and the rest of the Ks landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 6:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

