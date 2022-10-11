Fantasy Football Week 6: FLEX rankings

Don't look now, but Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins has looked pretty good since he returned from injury. He had a raucous fantasy outing in Week 4, scoring two touchdowns (one on the ground and one through the air) and collecting a combined 63 yards. And while he returned to earth with just 4.40 half-PPR points in Week 5, he did average 5.5 yards a carry against the Bengals strong defense in a low-scoring game. It was his best mark of the season (he averaged 3.3 yards a carry in Week 3 and 3.2 yards a carry in Week 4).

Health has been the main obstacle to Dobbins being a stalwart at the fantasy running back position; after all, he missed the entire 2021 season with a devastating knee injury. Perhaps that yards-per-carry mark in Week 5 is a sign that he's back to 100 percent and ready for a full workload.

Could a healthy J.K. Dobbins take the fantasy world by storm in 2022? (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

And we know full well what Dobbins can do with a full workload. You just have to look at his 2020 season, when he averaged 6 yards a carry and scored 9 touchdowns while sharing the backfield.

Of course, it's having to share the Ravens backfield that ultimately caps Dobbins' ceiling. Not only do the Ravens have a seemingly endless cycle of veteran running backs who get touches, but they also just so happen to have one of the most potent running threats in the entire NFL at quarterback in Lamar Jackson.

So, while the Ravens running scheme is definitely RB-friendly, it'll be tough for Dobbins to reach the lofty heights he did in Week 4 on a consistent basis. Yet, at full health, he has the potential to move beyond just a talented FLEX option in an elite situation.

Maybe he can come close to high-upside RB2 status if things shake out right rest-of-season.

Here's the FLEX position — check out where Dobbins and the rest of the FLEX options landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 6:

