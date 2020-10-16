Fantasy Football Week 6: David Montgomery should be in your starting lineup

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery has had a hard-to-understand season through five games this year.

After averaging more than five yards per carry in the first two games, his output has plummeted to just 101 yards on 34 carries over the last three weeks.

It’s an expected result for a rushing attack that faced two of the league’s top run defenses in consecutive games — Colts and Buccaneers. Things should get much easier for Montgomery and the Bears in Week 6 against the Panthers, and it’s why he’s been dubbed a ‘start ’em’ in fantasy football by Pro Football Focus.

The 2020 season has been strange for Montgomery as he now rules the Bears’ backfield with Tarik Cohen out for the season but he has yet to truly break out with a dominant performance. Montgomery’s 65.1 fantasy points rank 20th among running backs this season. There is a lot of intrigue this week, though, as the Bears are set to oppose the Carolina Panthers in this week’s slate of games. The Panthers have allowed the seventh-most rushing yards to opposing running backs and the third-most rushing touchdowns to the position.

The Bears haven’t made things easy for themselves this season; three of their four wins have required improbable comebacks. Their 2020 game script hasn’t been run-friendly and Montgomery hasn’t had a chance to really get going or even get into a rhythm at any point this season.

There’s also the whole Matt Nagy thing. The Bears’ coach/play-caller continues to have a hard time committing to a running game.

Sunday’s matchup against the Panthers, who are another slow-paced team in neutral game situations, should give Nagy a chance to lean on Montgomery early (and often) throughout the game. Expect a heavy dose of No. 32, and with volume usually comes fantasy points.

The Bears passed on free agent Le’Veon Bell and have continued preaching confidence in their running back room despite the loss of Cohen. They’ll have a chance to prove just how confident they are in Montgomery’s bell-cow ability in Week 6.