Fantasy Football Week 6 Bold Predictions: All systems go for Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Every week, our Yahoo fantasy football crew will reveal their boldest predictions for the action ahead. It’s time to get bold for Week 6!

CEH will be Week 6’s RB1 overall

Matt Harmon: Clyde Edwards-Helaire has handled over 80 percent of the Chiefs backfield touches and has run 21 routes per game. That’s the sixth-most of any running back in 2020. The rookie is a clear-cut workhorse. No doubt about it. It’s only a matter of time before he has another eruption game. This sets up as a perfect spot. The Bills rank 31st in rushing success rate allowed and sport a defense that is painfully disappointing. This game has the highest projected point total of the week, so if a back and forth scoring affair ensues...CEH should have his chances at finding the end zone once again. If you’ve been disappointed you “reached for a rookie” in Round 1, you won’t be come Tuesday morning.

Dalton keeps Cowboys moving

Andy Behrens: Andy Dalton has an excellent chance to finish as a top-10 fantasy QB, not just for Week 6 but for the remainder of the year. His best single-season positional finish was actually fifth back in 2013, a year in which he wasn’t even particularly good (20 INTs). He’s proven that he can support multiple viable fantasy receivers and thrive when surrounded by talent. Monday night’s matchup against Arizona shouldn’t terrify you.

Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton has a chance to be a solid fantasy option thanks to the talent around him in Dallas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) More

Desperation tight end play will deliver

Scott Pianowski: Irv Smith can be the answer to your tight-end problems, at least for this week. Smith got into the mix last week at Seattle (4-64-0), and now takes aim at a Falcons secondary that’s giving up the most fantasy points to tight ends. Minnesota’s offense has slowly but surely started to embrace more of a modern pass/run mix, and that could be heightened with Dalvin Cook likely out. Smith is ready for an appearance inside the TE1 cutline.

Shenault ready to take it to Cowboys

Liz Loza: Laviska Shenault Jr. clears 85 yards and finds the end zone in Week 6. With DJ Chark exiting the game last Sunday, Shenault logged a career-high 52 snaps and eight looks, closing out the week as fantasy’s WR27 (7-79-0). On Monday, he’ll travel to Dallas for a primetime game vs. a Cowboys defense that’s allowed the third-most receiving TDs (12) and is allowing the third-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts. If Chark (ankle) were to miss more time, and assuming Shenault can keep his hammy issue at bay, the rookie has the opportunity to lead the Jags receiving corps.

Myles Gaskin feasts on favorable matchup

Dalton Del Don: With Jordan Howard (a healthy scratch last week) possibly no longer stealing goal-line scores and a game-script that should be favorable with the Dolphins big home favorites against a Jets team with Joe Flacco at quarterback and Adam Gase at head coach, Gaskin finishes as a top-10 fantasy RB in Week 6. He has the fourth-most catches and the third-most red-zone touches among backs this season, and the Jets have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to RBs, so Gaskin ($18) is a DFS target.

