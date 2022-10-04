Fantasy Football Week 5: Wide Receiver rankings

That loud noise you heard Sunday was the collective sigh of relief let out by Justin Jefferson fantasy managers who watched him bounce back in a major way following duds in Weeks 2-3. All Jefferson did against the New Orleans Saints in London was snag a season-high 10 receptions on a season-high 13 targets, racking up 147 yards to go with a rushing touchdown.

Now that's more like it! Back away from those Jefferson trade thoughts at once (Really, people?).

As our own Matt Harmon puts it: You just have to ride the wave with top players sometimes, especially at the wide receiver position. And boy, has Jefferson's season been quite the wave to ride so far.

The Minnesota Vikings star came out white-hot to start the 2022 campaign, torching the Green Bay Packers to the tune of nine catches for 184 yards and a pair of scores. The Jefferson takeover was upon us. It's the Year of the Wide Receiver and he's the face of it.

And then came nine catches for 62 yards and zero trips to the end zone over the following two weeks combined. Not exactly what you hope for from a player who registered a Yahoo ADP of 4.8 heading into the season.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson bounced back in a big way for fantasy managers in Week 4. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Again: Ride the wave, folks. Jefferson's still an elite talent who's seen double-digit targets in three of four games and is our fantasy analysts' WR2 for Week 5. Jefferson draws the Chicago Bears this week, who rank among the top units in fantasy points per game allowed to wide receivers (19.6, third-best).

Cooper Kupp is a near-unanimous choice for WR1 this week — Jefferson gets a No. 1 nod from one member of our crew — and Stefon Diggs rounds out our top three.

Here's the wide receiver position — check out where Jefferson and the rest of the WRs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 5:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

