Fantasy Football: Week 5 running back rankings

The Saquon Barkley we've been waiting for finally appeared in Week 4.

After leaving some fantasy managers tilted, worried, and in various other modes of emotional distress to start the season, Barkley exploded against the Saints. The star RB did damage on the ground and through the air, including a walk-off touchdown. Above all, he looked as healthy and as explosive as we've seen him in a long time.

How will Barkley follow up that big performance when he takes on the division-rival, division-leading Dallas Cowboys in Week 5?

Check out Barkley and the rest of the RBs in our analysts' positional rankings for Week 5.

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

